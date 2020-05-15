Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra's R,amp;D Unit Takes Advantage of AI for Research on Possible Therapeutic Drugs for COVID-19 – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML7a1f66e70171a43d3563cbff25f10b6615%

Makers Lab, the research and development arm of Tech Mahindra, said Friday that it took advantage of Artificial Intelligence to conduct research and find possible therapeutic drugs for the treatment of COVID-19.

"Evidence of a strong synergy between academia, companies, and independent researchers to combat a global pandemic, Tech Mahindra is also collaborating with a renowned bioscientist (Uday Saxena) for plausible therapeutic drugs and research laboratories to synthesize and test these compounds." statement said.

Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani said COVID-19 continues to disrupt the socioeconomic order, impacting lives and livelihoods globally.

"As the world's leading provider of digital transformation, Tech Mahindra is not only committed to ensuring the well-being of our employees, customers and partner ecosystem, but we also invest in finding a possible cure for COVID-19 by leveraging cutting-edge and future technologies such as the AI, "he said.

Tech Mahindra's Makers Lab aims to promote technological innovation and recognize transformative ideas that have the potential to make a difference and create disruptive solutions to solve real-world problems.

The R,amp;D team has used the molecular coupling approach due to COVID-19's high transmission rate, according to the statement.

"Our goal was to prevent entry of the virus into human host cells, such as lung airway epithelial cells. This is important because the high transmission rates of COVID-19 are attributed in part to the high binding and entry affinity from the virus to the host cells. " Once the virus cannot enter the host cell, it is harmless, "said Nikhil Malhotra, global director of Makers Lab.

He added that the unit's strategy included finding a GRAS (generally recognized as safe) agent that can inhibit the virus, and Makers Lab has successfully used two areas of research: one is molecular coupling in FDA-approved compounds and drugs.

Using AI helped the research team evaluate multiple scenarios with different parameters while discovering how the molecules couple to the main protease, he said.

The technique, molecular coupling, allows searching therapeutically potent drugs and molecules in real time to find compounds that can act as inhibitors against a viral protein computationally.

Tech Mahindra conducted molecular coupling studies on 19 ligands and antiviral drugs approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the main protease of the virus, according to the statement.

%MINIFYHTML7a1f66e70171a43d3563cbff25f10b6616%

"More work is needed to move the process of molecular coupling to actual drug design, testing, and drug development at scale. This is just the first step, where computational analysis can reduce the amount of time required to narrow the search between the large variety of molecules present in the process of finding a cure for COVID-19, "he said.

As part of TechMNxt's statutes, Tech Mahindra & # 39; s Makers Lab focuses on developing future-ready solutions by leveraging next-generation technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT) , Augmented reality / Virtual reality and 5G.

