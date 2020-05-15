Tech company work policies from home have some workers ready to flee Silicon Valley

Live in Silicon Valley long enough and someone will tell you that the party is over. As far as I can tell, this phenomenon dates back to at least 1874. As Peter Hartlaub related last year in the San Francisco Chronicle, on the occasion of a writer for the Washington Post Announcing that San Francisco had broken his heart, this was the first time that a citizen regretted the region's disappeared glory days. (The reason for the heartbreak of the citizens: the construction of the Palace Hotel, which he considered too high and a plague on the horizon at 120 feet).

%MINIFYHTMLa9fb7813ea4a9fb1c2f9126bfd3f108919%

San Francisco and its surrounding tech hub have continued to die ever since, most spectacularly during the dot-com crash, but certainly much earlier as well. (Here, through Andreessen Horowitz, partner David Ulevitch, is the founder of the former search giant AltaVista, announcing that Silicon Valley had died in 1993. "The cost of housing and office space has gone haywire," wrote Paul Flaherty. In 1993.)

But then again, San Francisco really has It has been in crisis for the last decade, thanks to the regional refusal to build adequate homes. And now you have another global crisis to worry about: the COVID-19 pandemic, which is changing plans and expectations everywhere, but particularly for people who just need a laptop and Wi-Fi connection to be productive and therefore they can be easily moved away.

This has been encouraged by the technology companies themselves. First, Google told employees they could continue working from home until June. Then Facebook told employees that they could work from home until the end of 2020. And finally, this week, Twitter said what everyone had been thinking about anyway, and only told employees that they could work from home indefinitely, foreshadowing the glorious day into the future when the company will be forced to acknowledge that it has hundreds of employees on the payroll who have not come in years. (I should point out that I made this joke on Twitter and that the company's payroll manager promised not to let this happen.)

But as a result of last week's WFH fervor, Silicon Valley's more opportunistic residents are beginning to think about arbitration opportunities. It is not a particularly complicated scheme to solve. You take your average Bay Area salary and your laptop. You go camping with your family to the countryside, the mountains or the beach. Maybe you just get out of the tough times there, maybe you stay forever. Already on my weekend and out-of-hand Zoom calls, my friends are hatching cross-country moves, maybe just for a few months, maybe longer. Multiply your experiences by several thousand, and this time Silicon Valley could truly be changed forever.

In BloombergSarah Frier talks to some of the people considering the jump.

Sachin Dhar thought that he and his fiancé had a lot to pay $ 2,650 a month for a rent for a room in South San Francisco, a short distance from the offices of Facebook Inc. in Menlo Park, where she works. But when the social media company announced that most employees would work from home until the end of the year, its calculation changed. "There is no point in paying the Bay Area rent if we can earn our wages by living elsewhere," says Dhar, 25, who already works remotely for a New York advertising startup. They are considering moving to Hawaii or, to really save money, somewhere in rural America. USA Dylan Hecklau is thinking along the same lines. His advertising technology employer, Jelli Inc., had concerns about letting people work from home before the pandemic occurred. Now that employees have proven productive, their attitude has changed. Hecklau, 32, plans to take the money he would have spent on a vacation home in Lake Tahoe and make a down payment on a permanent home in Sacramento, abandoning his $ 3,200 monthly rent in San Francisco. "With nothing to stop me here, I can't justify paying the rental prices," he says.

Of course, it's not just jobs that draw people to San Francisco: it's restaurants, nightlife, sports teams, and other cultural amenities. With all closed for the foreseeable future, the city loses much of its appeal.

If tech companies wanted to keep workers close, they could incentivize them by radically rethinking offices in a way that made them more attractive. Some have speculated that COVID-19, which spreads easily among people in close contact for extended periods, could spell the end of the open-plan office.

But as you read the first few ideas on how to get employees back to work, the pandemic seems to herald the end of much more. Chip Cutter and Suzanne Vranica discussed plans to reopen offices around the world in anticipation of reduced labor restrictions, and what they describe sounds less like offices and more like torture chambers for white-collar workers. Here they are in the Wall street journal:

Elevators can only carry one person at a time. Desks, once squeezed into open floor plans, will separate, with some covered in plastic shields and chairs on disposable pads to catch germs. The beer taps, snack containers, coffee bars, and elaborate gyms and showers that once separated high-cost, white-collar environments are likely to remain closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Many changes will not go away until the virus does. (…) McCann's New York office will close its bar and cafeteria for the rest of 2020. Instead, the company ordered dozens of microwaves and refrigerators so people can bring their lunch. Appliances will go into expanded kitchen areas that will be erected on each floor. No one will need an elevator to access food, and everyone is expected to use the cleaning supplies parked nearby to clean common door knobs and handles.

Of course, some workers will need to stay close to headquarters to tend to the servers and other physical infrastructure of large internet companies. But given the size of the workforce at tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook, these teams equate to skeleton teams. Historically, Facebook has paid new employees a $ 10,000 bonus to live near the office. But who wants to enter an office like the ones described above?

With more tech workers gearing up for the mountains, tech giants may have a lot to reconsider: preserving productivity, creativity, office culture, diversity, and inclusion; taking a broader view of recruitment; and, inevitably, by reducing the wages of those living outside the radius of the Bay Area housing crisis explosion. How many people will actually flee the Bay Area next year? Will Silicon Valley finally be hurt in the way that so many skeptics have long predicted?

At this early stage of the pandemic, the answer is not yet known. But as of this week, it is no longer unthinkable.

The radio

Today in the news that could affect public perception of large technology platforms.

⬇️ A Amazon A warehouse worker at a facility in Bethpage, New York, died of COVID-19, the sixth known case of an employee who died of the pandemic. (Annie Palmer / CNBC)

⬇️ Amazon, objectiveand Kroger All are rescinding a $ 2 raise given to workers who risk their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Anders Melin and Ben Steverman / Bloomberg)

Virus tracker

Total cases in the US USA: More than 1,397,700

Total deaths in the US USA: At least 84,100

Cases reported in California: 73,218

Total test results (positive and negative) in California: 1,065,592

Cases reported in New York: 345,828

Total test results (positive and negative) in New York: 1,258,907

Cases reported in New Jersey: 141,560

Total test results (positive and negative) in New Jersey: 441,450

Cases reported in Illinois: 84,874

Total test results (positive and negative) in Illinois: 489,359

Data of The New York Times. COVID Monitoring Project test data.

Ruler

⭐ Tik Tok It has failed to deliver on its promise to the Federal Trade Commission to protect the privacy of children in service, according to a coalition of 20 groups of children and consumers. As part of the deal, the company said it would remove personal information from children under the age of 13. The complaint alleges that the company has not done that. Here's Natasha Singer at The New York Times:

%MINIFYHTMLa9fb7813ea4a9fb1c2f9126bfd3f108920%

The groups also identified problems with age verification for younger users. Last year, the app created a service for children under 13, TikTok for younger users, that prevents them from posting videos and does not collect their personal data. But the complaint says that a child who initially signed up for a TikTok account for younger users could instantly delete it and sign up for an account over the age of 13 on the same mobile device simply by using a fake date of birth.

The Senate voted to reauthorize the Freedom Act, bringing the surveillance bill closer to becoming law. Lawmakers also rejected a proposal that would have restricted the orderless collection of Internet search and web browsing data. (Adi Robertson / The edge)

France is pushing ahead with its controversial tech tax after offering to delay it earlier this year. The law requires technology companies to pay a 3 percent tax on total annual revenue generated by providing services to French users. The country's finance minister noted that tech companies are better off than most during the coronavirus crisis. (Leigh Thomas / Reuters)

Amazon It is suing two companies for "widespread technical support fraud,quot;, alleging that they tricked new users of Echo speakers into paying for alleged technical support. The scheme was designed to convince people that they had found frustrating technical flaws. (Todd Bishop / GeekWire)

Amazon is quietly fighting against a new facial recognition law in Portland, Oregon. The proposed legislation would completely ban the use of technology by government and private entities, and would threaten a variety of companies that sell and use the technology in the city. (Kate Kaye / OneZero)

An incomplete company based in Malaysia has been selling face masks at tremendously inflated prices through ads on Facebook. The social platform has banned mask ads, but the rules have been difficult to enforce. (Craig Silverman / Buzzfeed)

The Stanford researchers published a study that said the coronavirus could be as deadly as seasonal flu. The study was widely criticized by academics, but still gained popularity among right-wing groups protesting social distancing measures. (Aleszu Bajak and Jeff Howe / The New York Times)

American conspiracy theories like QAnon They are entering a dangerous new phase: one that is essentially religious in nature. This is where QAnon came from and why it probably won't go away anytime soon. Part of a great new package of Atlantic about the rise of conspiracy theories in the United States. (Adrienne LaFrance / The atlantic)

New misinformation about COVID-19 is spreading: that pandemic fears are exaggerated because in 1969, the Woodstock music festival was held during a flu pandemic. (Ryan Broderick / Buzzfeed)

Cynthia Hogan From Apple vice president of public policy, leaves the company after being intercepted by the Biden campaign for the vice-presidential selection committee. (Margaret Harding McGill / Axios)

The United States Postal Service is quietly reviewing its package delivery contracts weeks before a Republican donor becomes director general of post office. Among other things, the Postal Service is expected to re-examine what it charges. Amazon to carry packages. (Jacob Bogage and Josh Dawsey / The Washington Post)

Industry

⭐Facebook It is partnering with some of the world's largest telecommunications operators, including China Mobile Ltd., to build a giant submarine cable to help provide the most reliable Internet in Africa. The project will cost just under $ 1 billion. Angelina Rascouet, Loni Prinsloo and Thomas Seal at Bloomberg tell the story:

Facebook has tried to lead the race to improve connectivity in Africa in a bid to take advantage of the young population, increased connectivity, and the growing availability and affordability of smartphones. The giant of the social networks of EE. USA It attempted to launch a satellite in 2016 to transmit signals around the continent, but the SpaceX rocket carrying the technology exploded on the launch pad. Google announced its own submarine cable connecting Europe to Africa last year, using a route along the west coast.

Fans are wearing Focus to connect with people they have never met before. Fans have hosted listening parties, watching parties, craft groups, book clubs, and virtual online concerts using the video conferencing app. (Aliya Chaudhry / The edge)

With the influential economy down, creators are turning to OnlyFans as a way to earn money during the pandemic. What does that mean for online sex professionals? (Claire Downs / Elle)

An exGoogle QAnon employee and fan helped "Plandemic,quot; go viral. He laid out his plan to make Judy Mikovits famous on a list Youtube video from last month. It also has deep ties to the anti-vaxx world. (Anna Merlan / Vice)

Animal crossing It is home to some of the best nightly talk shows of 2020. It has created what Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon cannot: a live set, with musical guests, comedians, and personalities, gathered in one room. (Megan Farokhmanesh / The edge)

Last week, Alphabet abandoned plans for an experimental smart city in Toronto. The project echoes a failed science fiction utopia in Minnesota, a project conceived by an oceanographer and comic artist. (Adi Robertson / The edge)

Things to do

Things to take care of online during quarantine.

Watch HBO with friends using Scener giving subscribers the ability to watch television together. The online video chat tool already has an agreement with Netflix to allow people to watch movies and shows with friends.

Listen to the first episode of Last Archive, a new podcast by brilliant New York historian and writer Jill Lepore. The goal of the series is to answer the question: who killed the truth?

Listen to the trailer for Boom / Bust: HQ Trivia, a new podcast from The Ringer about the rise and fall of the once-in-style quiz show. The first episode falls soon.

Download Grand Theft Auto V for free from the Epic Games store. The store relented under the weight of downloads on Thursday, but the game is free until May 21.

Check out Shakespeare in the Park's production of Much ado About Nothing. the New York Times Last year, he was excited, and can now be viewed for free at PBS.org.

Those good tweets

them: you take constructive criticism

me, already crying: it sure happens – jim zone (jim warning zone) (@urvillageidiot) December 4, 2017

And finally…

At New YorkerJeremy Beiler imagines Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos writing a letter titled "Now is the time to appreciate the little things."

At Amazon, we have a saying. It says: "More more more more more more more more more more more more give me give me give me give me give me more more more more more more more more more more more more more more more more more come in here and close the door Seth I want you to do it today Seth more more more more more more more more more more more more more more more more ". My advice to you: even if you're stuck at home, try to find more. More to appreciate, more to learn, more to discover. Start a new hobby. Fly your drone to a cloud and see if you can find it again. Sue someone who doesn't have the resources to commit. Sink a yacht just to see the water swirl. Tell your V.P. distribution to kill a cow and see if it really will. If you're still going crazy, why not stay in one of your different houses every night of the week? We all have to be creative here.

talk to us

Send us tips, comments, questions, and your San Francisco escape plan: [email protected] and [email protected]