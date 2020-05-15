Teachers give their all to reach students amid coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Teachers, like many, had to quickly learn to do their work from home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've never zoomed in on my life before," said Heather Hoshino, a kindergarten teacher. "This is completely new."

Hoshino, who teaches at the San Marcos school in Altadena, was forced to transform her guest room into a virtual classroom for children ages 5 and 6.

"I think all teachers are concerned and overwhelmed with the idea of ​​having to teach from home," he said.

But with decades of teaching experience to guide her, Hoshino has incorporated a variety of techniques to keep her young students interested, including costumes and affirmative hand signals.

And he began expanding his classes, learning new ways to record and instruct, introducing themes like Superhero Week.

Across town, Lupine Hill Elementary third grade teacher Beth Arcudi sent her students home from her Calabasas school with a copy of Charlotte's website, and encouraged them to become a character in the book. of dear children.

"I just want to motivate them a little bit more online because it's hard enough to keep their attention," he said.

Her students participated in the Zoom meeting, noting how amazing it was for Charlotte to write words on the web and how the characters interacted with each other.

"It just warmed me up by heart to see them so committed to the story and the characters and get that love of literature," he said.

And while remote learning has posed quite a few challenges: Spotty WiFi, dropped signals, and mute button issues, these teachers, like countless others across the country, continue to pop up for their students.

"We are doing the best we can," said Arcudi.

In addition to teaching Live at Zoom for the first time in their careers, these two teachers are also learning how to produce recorded tutorial videos so that students can continue learning.