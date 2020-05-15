Taulia Tagovailoa commits to Maryland, joins former Alabama assistant

For the second time in less than a month, a Tagovailoa quarterback has found a new home.

In April, Tua Tagovailoa was drafted fifth overall by the Dolphins. On Friday, her younger brother, Taulia, announced that she was moving to College Park, Maryland.

"This decision was not easy and it was prayed non-stop," Taulia Tagovailoa wrote in her tweet.

The rising sophomore entered the NCAA transfer portal last week after a season in Alabama. He was the 180th player in the class of 2019, according to 247Sports. He chose the crimson high school tide over offers from LSU, Florida, and other major programs.

MORE: Why Nick Saban advised Jalen Hurts to transfer to Oklahoma through Maryland, Miami?

Maryland may seem like an amazing destination considering its record of 3-9 in 2019, but the show has strong ties to Alabama. Head coach Mike Locksley has been on Nick Saban's staff in Alabama from 2016-18 and served as the team's offensive coordinator in 2018. Maryland was also a finalist for former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts when he was on the transfer portal before the 2019 season.

Except for an exemption or a change in the NCAA transfer rules, Taulia Tagovailoa will have to wait for the 2020 season before being eligible to play in 2021.