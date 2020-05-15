Tamar Braxton tells her fans that she has been a vegan for seven days. See the result

Tamar Braxton jumped onto her Twitter account just a few hours ago, and told her fans that she was vegan for seven days! See how this all ended in his comment below.

I've been a vegan for 7 days … I swear I never wanted the lemon and pepper wings from the wingstand to be so bad🤦🏽‍♀️ – TAMAR ESTINE BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) May 15, 2020

A follower said: today I was a vegetarian today. Just for today hahaha! I lost 3 pounds. It's hard. I work at a barbecue and we get free food and there's a scale at work. "

Someone else posted this: "With everything that is happening in the world right now reminding us how short life is … by no means am I going vegan now … if I go out it's with a belly full of steak or wings,quot; .

Another Twitter user said: ‘Why not just eat meat but cut dairies? Cutting the dairy will really help you lose weight. "

Than ?! You went straight to the big challenge! Maybe I should have relaxed and become a vegetarian first … Baaaaaaaby Tamar steps !! Independientemente But regardless, YOU CAN DO IT! I was a vegetarian overnight and have been one for years! – Jake Boncutiu (@therecordmaka) May 15, 2020

Someone shared their own experience and posted this: I lived the vegan life for 3 days … I had a severe withdrawal. I felt like Pookie in New Jack City. "

Another follower said: ‘A vegetarian might be a better option. Vegan is really hardcore. You can add chicken or fish or not. You just need to make your change by eating yours. Do what is right and comfortable for you. You will not be in anything very long feeling like you do. Stay blessed. & # 39;

A follower joked and said, "It is against my religion not to eat chicken." I'm sure it's in the Bible that you won't stop eating chicken … It has to be. "

Apart from this, Tamar shared a video on her social media account with her mother, Evelyn Braxton, and her sisters. In the message he shared as a caption, he made sure to praise all of these ladies for Mother's Day.



