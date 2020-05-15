T.I.'s daughter Deyjah Harris shows off her perfect figure in this three-piece set and leaves fans drooling.

T.I.'s beautiful daughter Deyjah Harris shows off her amazing figure in some cool Fashion Nova outfits. Many celebrities joined the brand, and as you probably already know, this managed to become one of people's favorite retailers these days.

Furthermore, many celebrities also became Fashion Nova ambassadors and you can see them for yourself by posting all kinds of outfits all day long on their IG accounts.

Anyway, here is the last outfit Deyjah wears on IG:

Apart from this, Deyjah recently had a question for his fans a few days ago that triggered several interesting responses and discussions in the comment section.

‘Would you rather have the opportunity to receive a free world tour 🌍 Or would you never have to pay for food in restaurants? 🍔 tell me why 👀jumpsuit: @filthywealthclothing ’, asked Deyjah.

Deyjah's best friend, Tiny Harris' daughter, Zonnique Pullins, jumped to the comments and said, "You never have to pay for food … you ask why?" because I'm a fat man. "

Deyjah replied with: ‘ok, so boom, you have the food option and I will choose the world tour. you can join me if you sometimes share your food with me. "

A follower said: ‘My Neicy is killing him as usual, but he would take free food in restaurants. I love to travel, but I love to eat even more. "

Someone else said, "Forget the question, watch your shoes crinkle," and another follower posted this: "Never pay for food that would obviously be smarter."

One fan replied with, "You never have to pay for food in restaurants," but a tour would be good. What are you choosing? "While another Instagram installer said," World tour "because there is so much to explore and learn."

Another commenter posted, "I never have to pay for food, I love my food."

