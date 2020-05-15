Susie Fitzgerald leaves as EVP scheduling for AMC and SundanceTV – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Susie Fitzgerald leaves her position as EVP, Scripted Programming, AMC, and SundanceTV after more than a decade on AMC Networks.

Well-liked in the creative community, Fitzgerald joined AMC in late 2009 as SVP programming development and current programming. As SVP and later EVP, she has been the scripted senior development / programming executive on the flagship network (and later SundanceTV), guiding series as iconic as The Walking Dead franchise and Better call Saul, while working for three consecutive heads of programming, Joel Stilleman, David Madden, and most recently Dan McDemott, who was named president of original programming and co-president of AMC Studios in March.

"After 10 years at AMC, I have decided to leave my position as EVP, Scripting, to seek new opportunities in this ever-expanding television landscape," Fitzgerald said. “I am extremely proud of the legacy that the scripted team and I have built at AMC over the past decade. Of the phenomenon of The Walking Dead and its allied series; the exquisitely crafted and award winning Better call Saul and dear critics Stopping and setting fire, dispatches from other places and Lodge 49. I have had the honor of working with some of television's greatest and most passionate story tellers. These series have created a strong heritage that will continue at AMC with new shows including Soulmates, Pantheon, Kevin can himself and National anthem."

Fitzgerald added: “I am sure to leave these new and ongoing series in the capable hands of Dan McDermott and the scripted team and I wish them all the best in the future. I look forward to my next chapter and continuing to defend the distinctive story. "

There is an immediate replacement for Fitzgerald as McDermott is still training his team.

"Susie has been invaluable in helping to create some of the most distinctive television programming in her more than a decade with the company," said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. "We wish him the best and we thank him greatly for everything."

As a scripted programming EVP for AMC and SundanceTV, a position he was elevated to in 2015, Fitzgerald oversaw the day-to-day operations of both networks' current original scripted programming, as well as the development of new projects.

During his time at AMC, Fitzgerald has helped oversee the network's scheduled programming and development roster, including Mad Men, Breaking Bad; The Walking Dead, Fear of The Walking Dead; Better call Saul; Hell on Wheels; Stop and set fire and GIRE: The Washington spies.

More recently, Fitzgerald oversaw the development of Dispatches to another place, terror and Terror: infamy; Lodge 49; NOS4A2; In the badlands; The son and Preacher. Upcoming shows, which Fitzgerald supervised, include Ssoulmates; The Walking Dead: World Beyond; Kevin Can F Himself and the recently lit National anthem.

Before joining AMC Networks, Fitzgerald spent four years as a producer working with Darren Starr on Sony Television, where they produced Cashmere Mafia for ABC and Run away for the CW.

Earlier in her career, Fitzgerald spent 10 years with Brillstein-Gray Entertainment, where she became co-director of Brad Gray Television. There he oversaw the development and production of The sopranos and a decisive role is attributed to him in the cast of the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano. Fitzgerald also shepherded Newsradio and TThe Larry Sanders Show. In addition, he developed large format projects with HBO Films, as well as roles with Plan B Entertainment.

Fitzgerald started her career on HBO and was vice president of original programming on HBO, West Coast, overseeing series like The Larry Sanders Show, Dream On, Tales from the Crypyou and him One night stand Comedy special.