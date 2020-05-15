Strange New Worlds Series set to continue Spock saga on CBS All Access – Up News Info

In his ever-growing goal of being Star Trek Throughout the year, CBS All Access has now chosen Spock, Captain Pike, and Number One as the stars. Star Trek: strange new worlds to the series.

With a title lifted in part from James T. Kirk's beloved introduction to the original mother show, the third full-length live-action show on Alex Kurtzman's pioneering Trekverse after Star Trek Discovery and Star Trek Picard will feature Ethan Peck, Anson Mount, and Rebecca Romijn reprising their respective roles from season 2 of the movie Sonequa Martin-Green-led Discovery.

Official confirmation of the long-rumored show would normally be perfect for a network of Upfronts or San Diego Comic Con, but neither is happening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, that didn't stop the trio of potential customers from sending greetings to fans of the new show today via video:

Produced by CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment, SNW launches with a premiere written by Picard Akiva Goldsman's EP of a story by Oscar winner Kurtzman himself and fellow EP Jenny Lumet. Additionally, produced by Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, with Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper and Davy Perez as co-EP, the new series will take on the trio of Spock, Pike and Number One and the US. USA Enterprise almost until the reign of that certain James T. Kirk, almost.

"This is a dream come true, literally" Picard final director Goldsman stated today of Strange new worlds, who appears to recover shortly after the end of Season 2 of Discovery. “I have pictured myself on the Enterprise Bridge since the early 1970s. I am honored to be a part of this ongoing journey together with Alex, Henry and the good people at CBS. "

With Emigrate He restarts by hooking up large subscription numbers for his broadcast arm, those good folks at CBS are clearly very happy also at the prospect of more.

Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck's portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced in Star Trek Discovery last season, "EVP and CBS All Access chief programming officer Julie McNamara said Friday." This new series will be a perfect match for the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek"Added the executive.

It totally makes sense when you think about it a bit more than it takes to re-polarize the company's warp coils. Take on one of the most popular characters in Star Trek Story AKA the middle Vulcan Spock, add two key players from Gene Roddenberry created the franchise canon and give them their own adventures. In fact, after Science Officer Spock, Captain Christopher Pike, and Number One / One turn over Discovery, all three appeared in episodes of the Star Trek: short walks series in what now seem almost rehearsals for Strange new worlds.

"When we said we heard fans pouring out their love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we mean it, "says Kurtzman, who also directs the Silence of inocents-settled down Clarice and a Man who fell to earth series for CBS and CBS All Access. "These iconic characters have a deep history in the Star Trek canon, yet many of their stories have yet to be told," the EP noted. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are on an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe."

Not a word when Strange new worlds It will debut as most of Hollywood is still in the COVID-19 blockade. However, we know that Discovery He is expected to return for his third season later this year and Patrick Stewart's second season at the helm. Picard It is planned for early 2021, from now on. Also, there is still the Michelle Yeoh series focused on the powerful and mysterious Section 31 to move on, the animated series Star Trek: lower decks and a CG-animated Nickelodeon set Star Trek for the considerably younger crowd.

Which is a long way of saying, there is a hell of a lot of news Emigrate come.