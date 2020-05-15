Stock markets rise ahead of US retail sales data. USA: live updates

US retail sales are expected. USA They are terrible, but have they reached their lowest point?
The government's monthly retail sales report will be released on Friday and the results are likely to be ugly.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the report to show that sales fell 12 percent in April, even more than March's 8.4 percent drop. That would add to the worst two-month decline on record.
April could be the background. The March figures were helped in part by the panic purchase, and stores were generally open during the first half of the month. Most states have begun to raise barriers to trade and movement, and many economists expect spending to rise in May as people venture.
But any rebound is likely to be gradual. There is no guarantee that customers will return in numbers seen previously, and even if Americans are comfortable going out shopping, they may not have as much money to spend, because millions have lost their jobs.
The recession may have left lasting scars. J crew and Neiman Marcus have filed for bankruptcy protection and other large retailers like J.C. Penney, which employs nearly 85,000 people, are expected to follow.
Stock markets in Europe rose on Friday after new Chinese data showed some early but encouraging signs that growth was returning in the wake of the coronavirus.
The main European markets traded 1 to 2 percent higher after mixed trading in Asia. Oil prices in the futures markets were also higher, and futures pointed to an optimistic start on Wall Street.
Still, other market indicators showed continued skepticism. US Treasury bond prices. USA They increased, a sign that operators were seeking safety.
Investors were reacting to Chinese economic data showing that factory activity was picking up, although the data also showed that buyers in the country were still reluctant to spend. The numbers were released when President Trump renewed his bellicose language about the economic relationship between the United States and China.
In Germany, the government released data showing that Europe's largest economy had entered a recession.
On the Asian stock markets, the Nikkei 225 index in Japan ended the day 0.6 percent higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China fell 0.1 percent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.1 percent. Australia's S & P / ASX 200 gained 1.4 percent.
These figures, combined with a downward revision of the economic growth account by the end of 2019, mean that Germany has entered a recession.
The German government, which reported the data on Friday, said the biggest hit came in March and probably worsened in April, when consumer spending, capital investment and exports, a major growth engine in Germany, fell. over a cliff.
"Things will get worse before they get better," Carsten Brzeski, chief eurozone economist at ING, said in a note to clients.
While the worst of the pandemic is beginning to lessen, with Germany and other countries slowly reducing their blockades, Germany's contraction was a reminder that even if the virus dissipates, the economic consequences could put pressure on the European and global economy for months or years.
The European Commission has projected that the European Union economy would shrink by 7.4 percent this year, the worst recession in its history.
Germany and its neighbors are launching hundreds of billions of euros in fiscal measures to stop the damage, and economists say more stimulus will be needed.
Chinese factories maintained an accelerated pace last month, but Chinese consumers were slow to resume shopping, according to official statistics released on Friday.
Many countries have been closely watching China's economic performance because it is several months ahead of the rest of the world to deal with the virus. The Chinese economy it declined in the first three months of this year for the first time since Mao Zedong died in 1976.
Factories realized orders they had struggled to fill earlier this year, when the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country. The country's industrial production increased 3.9 percent from April last year, better than most economists expected. Production was down 1.1 percent in March from a year earlier and had plummeted in February, when the virus outbreak was worst in China.
But purchases and investment in fixed assets remained weak. Retail sales fell 7.5 percent in April compared to the previous year, slightly worse than economists' expectations.
"We must be aware that given the continued spread of the epidemic abroad, the stability and recovery of the national economy still face multiple challenges," said Liu Aihua, director general of the agency's comprehensive statistics department.
Strong exports kept factories busy last month. Many factories were catching up on orders placed, while Chinese cities were blocked. But orders for new exports have stagnated, according to surveys of purchasing managers.
Despite progress, tens of millions of migrant workers are unemployed. Many white-collar workers have suffered cut wages. Weak consumption makes some economists wonder how long China can sustain an economic rebound.
With theaters closed due to the pandemic, many Hollywood producers have delayed the release of possible box office hits. But on April 10, Universal Pictures made the animated sequel to their 2016 hit "Trolls,quot; available as digital rental on streaming platforms for $ 19.95.
A month later, "Trolls World Tour,quot; has brought in over $ 100 million, a record for the broadcast. Universal said that when the theaters reopened, it planned to release its films simultaneously in theaters and online, removing the traditional window of exclusivity from theaters.
James B. Stewart asks, is this finally the death sentence for the theater?
If theaters are no longer the only places to watch new movies at the premiere, what remains to draw crowds? Big screens are nice, and there's a contentious proposition that movies are more fun when viewed with a crowd and the scent of popcorn, but that's not a great business model.
But the concept that a theater could be an experience beyond the film itself that would draw people out of their homes may offer a way forward.
"Theaters have always come back, and when they do, they've been better," said Maggie Valentine, author of "The Show Starts on the Sidewalk," a movie story. He noted that the movie palaces of the 1920s were a response to the 1918 flu pandemic, and a monotonous, ordinary experience would not work. "They had to give people a reason to leave their homes."
A labor case directed at France's highest court is testing Amazon's ability to evade demands from workers who are complying with the surge in orders the pandemic has produced for Amazon's business.
It's also emblematic of why Seattle-based Amazon has struggled to keep unions out of the company, especially in the United States, its largest market, Liz Alderman and Adam Satariano write.
Unions in the United States have made little progress after years of campaigning. But in Europe, national labor laws require companies to take care of them, even if employees are not members. With more than 150,000 deaths in Europe from the coronavirus, groups are taking advantage of the crisis to reaffirm the influence and put more pressure on Amazon on workers' rights.
"The only way to propel Amazon into action is through confrontation," said Jean-François Bérot, who works in an Amazon warehouse south of Paris. "We are working in conditions that pose a risk to our safety. The voices of the workers must be heard."
Amazon defended its response to the virus, saying it had implemented more than 150 changes to its warehouses, including the supply of masks, temperature controls, hand sanitizer, more free time, and higher pay. It is expected to have more than $ 4 billion in coronavirus-related expenses in the current quarter.
"We respect everyone's right to express themselves, but we oppose the irresponsible actions of some labor groups that have spread misinformation and made false claims about Amazon during this crisis," said Stuart Jackson, an Amazon spokesman.
The shares ended a turbulent trading day on Thursday with a solid gain, after a rebound fueled in part by rising oil prices.
The S,amp;P 500 rose more than 1 percent, after recovering from an early drop of nearly 2 percent.
The early drop was fueled in part by the latest Department of Labor report on unemployment claims, which showed that millions of workers are still losing their jobs.
But stocks rose from that drop as oil prices rose, triggering gains in the shares of energy companies like the oil services giant. Halliburton and Occidental Petroleum. West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark crude index. USA, increased approximately 9 percent. At over $ 27 a barrel, oil is now well above the lows it reached in April.
The oil price gains came when the head of the International Energy Agency said Thursday that he saw "signs of a gradual rebalancing,quot; in the oil market. World oil demand in April fell to about 25 percent below normal level, the agency said, but it is expected to recover slowly as more countries ease the blockade measures.
Financial stocks also recovered on Thursday, with shares of Wells Fargo more than 6 percent. and Capital One Financial more than 9 percent.
It has been a tumultuous week for stocks as investors heard a series of warnings about the pandemic and its long-term impact.
On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci spoke about the grave risk of a new outbreak if the economy reopened too quickly. On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell warned of permanent damage to the economy if Congress and the White House did not provide enough financial support to avoid a wave of bankruptcies and prolonged unemployment.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
the NYSE will begin reopening its trading floor the day after Memorial Day, the president of the exchange, Stacey Cunningham, he wrote in an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal. As part of the “measured reopening plans”, the floor runners will return in small numbers and must wear masks. Social distancing requirements will be established and workers and visitors will be examined before entering.
-
Disney theatrical productions He said Thursday that his stage adaptation of "Frozen,quot; would not reopen on Broadway once the pandemic subsides, making the musical the first to be shot down by the current crisis. "We believe that three Disney productions will be too many titles to function successfully on the new Broadway scene," said Thomas Schumacher, president of Disney Theatrical Productions, in a letter to his staff.
The reports were contributed by Ben Casselman, Sapna Maheshwari, Mohammed Hadi, Liz Alderman, James B. Stewart, Adam Satariano, Gregory Schmidt, Carlos Tejada and Daniel Victor.