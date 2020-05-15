Stock markets rise ahead of US retail sales data. USA: live updates

the NYSE will begin reopening its trading floor the day after Memorial Day, the president of the exchange, Stacey Cunningham, he wrote in an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal. As part of the “measured reopening plans”, the floor runners will return in small numbers and must wear masks. Social distancing requirements will be established and workers and visitors will be examined before entering.

Disney theatrical productions He said Thursday that his stage adaptation of "Frozen,quot; would not reopen on Broadway once the pandemic subsides, making the musical the first to be shot down by the current crisis. "We believe that three Disney productions will be too many titles to function successfully on the new Broadway scene," said Thomas Schumacher, president of Disney Theatrical Productions, in a letter to his staff.