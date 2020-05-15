Stephen Fry credits Beethoven's music for bringing color back to failed suicide attempt

WENN

In the second part of the series & # 39; The Art of Change & # 39; from the podcast & # 39; Nothing Concrete & # 39 ;, the actor of & # 39; Missing Link & # 39; He has bipolar disorder and admits he tried to kill himself in 2012.

Up News Info –

Stephen Fry He has credited the music of the famous composer Ludwig van Beethoven for bringing him out of the brink of suicide.

%MINIFYHTMLa8a05b9442b63c1146bbbd0cd58cfc5117%

In the second part of the "Nothing Art" podcast series "Nothing Concrete", the British actor / writer admitted that he tried to kill himself in 2012, but classical music, "when combined with not drinking too much and walking and walk". eating properly and other things that are supposed to help mental health, "convinced him that he had a reason to live.

"One of the ways I deal with it is to bathe in music like Beethoven's and think of people who have gone before me, who have been enlightened by the flame of mania and have danced in the icy water of depression," the star, 62, shared

Stephen has bipolar disorder, further explaining his mental health issues, adding: "Inside you don't see the point of anything. Nothing tastes or tastes. Nothing has any meaning. Everything has no remedy."

%MINIFYHTMLa8a05b9442b63c1146bbbd0cd58cfc5118%

"There is no future. There is no sense of anything ahead. You have to wait for something to stop you. In my case, it was just failed attempts and waking up in a hospital …"

However, according to the "Lost link"Actor, listening to the compositions of the German music legend brought" color "to his life.

"He is in recovery, it is when you suddenly find that flavor, suddenly life becomes color again," he smiled. "Beethoven is a perfect example of someone who brings you that color faster than almost anything else, and it's a sign."