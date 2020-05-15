Stephen Curry gives fans his sports solution as they attempt a golf shot

Stephen Curry is giving sports fans the content they need right now.

During your virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel LiveThe NBA star demonstrated that his golf skills are not limited to social media by attempting a stunt shot in the air. Before getting all set, Curry said to the host Jimmy Kimmel than the video he shared of himself doing the same shot on Twitter It was not as easy as it seemed.

"That was, I think, the fourth attempt," he explained. "But as you know, with all these shows and in this content situation, I did it on the fourth try. I tried to redo it and it took me like 100. So, I have a wide spectrum of attempts in that case." "

Joking that the Golden State Warriors All-Star is at its best under pressure, Kimmel challenged Curry to make the shot again for Jimmy Kimmel Live viewers. Accepting his challenge, he said, "In fact, I am dressed in my golf clothes, so I might as well."