Stephen Curry gives fans his sports solution as they attempt a golf shot

Stephen Curry is giving sports fans the content they need right now.
During your virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel LiveThe NBA star demonstrated that his golf skills are not limited to social media by attempting a stunt shot in the air. Before getting all set, Curry said to the host Jimmy Kimmel than the video he shared of himself doing the same shot on Twitter It was not as easy as it seemed.
"That was, I think, the fourth attempt," he explained. "But as you know, with all these shows and in this content situation, I did it on the fourth try. I tried to redo it and it took me like 100. So, I have a wide spectrum of attempts in that case." "
Joking that the Golden State Warriors All-Star is at its best under pressure, Kimmel challenged Curry to make the shot again for Jimmy Kimmel Live viewers. Accepting his challenge, he said, "In fact, I am dressed in my golf clothes, so I might as well."
With his mug perfectly positioned in the middle of his hallway, the father of three positioned himself to slam his golf ball against the closed front door so that it landed directly on the target. For his first shot, he swung the ball a little too far to the right. Trying again, the ball still missed the cup. "I am receiving my Tiger (Forest) "he said as he turned again." Oh, that was it. "
As she watched enthusiastically from home as Curry continued to try, Kimmel said, "I have to tell you now, I am very excited because I haven't seen sports in a long time and I'm just enjoying watching this."
Finally on his seventh attempt, Curry sank the cup. Jumping up and down and cheering, he turned to the camera and exclaimed, "That's it! It's there! That's it!" Then it exploded at her victory dance.
Before showing off his putting skills, the Holy moly Star admitted that he has been playing more golf than basketball these days while distancing himself socially. In fact, the single a suitable basketball hoop was obtained.
"I have some cobblestones in my driveway and a makeshift basket that I put together just when the quarantine occurred, which is crazy," he told Kimmel. "I think probably most people assume that NBA players have a court or a hoop or something like that. I didn't, but I do now. I can get shots, let's say it that way. I can get shots."
Watch Curry nail his trick in the fun video above!
