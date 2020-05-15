Stella Restaurant and Bar in South End has closed permanently

The last service at Stella Restaurant and Bar is Friday night after 15 years in South End. The restaurant made the announcement Friday afternoon on its social media pages.

%MINIFYHTMLf70851a88ac14b33ed488406077ce6e015%

“It is with a heavy heart and tears in our eyes that we announce the closure of Stella Restaurant and Bar. Today will be our last night. It has been nothing but a pleasure to serve Boston and especially the South End these past 15 years, ”the statement said. “We have made many friends with employees and (guests) and we will all miss you. Note that this was not under our control (and) we hoped to come out of this stronger. We will miss you all very much. ”

The reactions and memories were quick.

"I can't even process this," wrote Marie Wentling on the restaurant's Facebook page. “You were the best in many things. My go to favorite in the South End. The best and most professional, friendly service and consistently delicious food and drinks. I wish you all the best as we go along. "

“I moved from Boston 9 years ago, but when I lived in the SE, I loved going to Stella! Very sad, ”wrote Frances Russo.

Chef Evan Deluty opened Stella in 2005 and named the restaurant as his daughter. Stella was her third restaurant, preceded by Bistro 5 in West Medford and Torch in Beacon Hill.

While Stella did not mention the coronavirus pandemic as the cause of the closure, the restaurant closely follows other establishments that have recently closed due to COVID-19, including The Table at Season to Taste and Morano Gelato.

%MINIFYHTMLf70851a88ac14b33ed488406077ce6e016%

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking coronavirus news and updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.