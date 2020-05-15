Stars go out to raise funds for behind-the-scenes Hollywood workers – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLbe5ee9441aba880be1f73c903a1d244b17%

– Some of the brightest in Hollywood are coming out to support entertainment industry workers who are out of a job due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Motion Picture and Television Fund is organizing a virtual event for its emergency relief fund COVID-19, which helps workers in the entertainment industry to experience the pandemic.

Some of the stars to participate include George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, Michael Douglas, Jodie Foster, Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Pierce Brosnan, Jeff Bridges, Brad Garrett, Tase Diggs, Wanda Sykes, Ken Jeong, Ming-Na Wen, and Matt Bomer.

The fundraiser, which organizers say is a salute to Hollywood and the people who work behind the scenes, will include stories, comedies, and heartfelt messages of thanks to the entertainment industry community.

The virtual event begins at 6 p.m. on the background YouTube page. To view or donate, visit the Film and Television Fund.