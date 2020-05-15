SPIN Re-hires Founder Who Created Hostile Environment for Women

%MINIFYHTMLcc2c925c0939293226bf0ff0d6715d8019% Image: Getty

On Friday TURN The owner of Next Management Partners magazine announced that founder Bob Guccione, Jr. would return to the conflicting publication, describing him as a "cultural disruptor" in a Press release. Perhaps the interruption they refer to is the fact that Guccione was sued in 1996 for sexual harassment by a former staff writer?

In 1996, research editor and writer Staci Bonner sued the magazine and Guccione, accusing him of sexual harassment and sexual favoritism, as well as intentionally inflicting emotional distress. Los Angeles Times reported that during the trial the witnesses described TURN as a place where women were subjected to unwanted touches and sexist comments, with Bonner saying he received an unwanted back massage from a senior editor and a "gross" proposal from another employee. A witness testified Guccione asked an employee to edit a nude story in bed.

A jury rejected claims of emotional distress and intentional gender discrimination, but ultimately ruled that Bonner had been discriminated against through "sexual harassment in a hostile environment" and that she had been paid less than men in similar positions. New York Times reported. He was awarded $ 90,000 in compensatory damages, $ 10,000 in late payments, and $ 750,000 in legal fees. "What happened to me and other women is now finally a public matter," Bonner saying The Associated Press. "The evidence was strong that a clear sign of disinterest in a sexual relationship with Mr. Guccione or his senior male editors closed the door on opportunities in the editorial department," said the US District Judge. USA by granting Bonner's legal fees.

According to the press release, Guccione will work closely with TURNEditorial and executive teams and the New York Post describes it as a "creative advisor". TURN It was acquired by Next Management Partners in early 2020 after joining the Valence Media-owned Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter media group.