Southern Charm Alums Ashley Jacobs and Landon Clements star in the drama

Southern Charm's future looks shaky. After it was announced that three of the stars had left the show, two students stepped in to give their opinion on the drama surrounding it.

Naomie Olindo, Chelsea Meissner and Cameran Eubanks will not return to the Bravo series when filming resumes. After the surprising announcement that Eubanks resigned, there was a report that Kathryn Dennis was going to expose an alleged romance between Cameran's husband and a local makeup artist.

Both Cameran and the alleged lover denied that anything had happened with the artist who claimed that she had never met the married couple.

Olindo turned to Instagram to embarrass Kathryn, who has been in the headlines for sending a monkey emoji to a black reporter, and says the malicious drama is the exact reason they refused to return.

Ashley Jacobs wrote a message on her Instagram story that said: ‘The entire cast was aware of this behavior ALL the time. The only reason he defended her while filming the cameras (not off-camera, please note) was because he lacked the integrity to be honest and real on camera for fear of unpopular opinion. You created your "Kween,quot;, this fictional reality TV character by tolerating that behavior. And now you're upset about that? Undoubtedly I was 100% wrong in my approach to calling her what I did, but I never pretended to be something that wasn't "

She went on to say that season five was the highest rated season because someone had the courage to tell the truth.

Meanwhile, Landon shared a photo of her and Cameran along with a caption that read: & # 39; This photo was the first time @ camwimberly1 and I filmed together just the two of us … went hunting & # 39; It was not fancy, but it was real and the good people who left us in their boat that day are the kind of people who are the spirit and soul of charleston, kind and full of charm. I am very sad to see the events of the past few days, but it is true what they say that a bad apple can ruin the whole group. "

She ended her legend by saying that she is proud of the girls for walking away and finding true happiness.

With the loss of three more stars in addition to Thomas Ravenel, do you think Southern Charm will be able to recover?



