Sophia Hutchins describes her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner as "parental,quot; after years of dating rumors!

Amidst the dating rumors that have been going on for years right now, Sophia Hutchins described her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner as 'parental!' This isn't even the first time he's made things clear, but he's never used it! that word before!

%MINIFYHTML8e3d7736c5e762630fdae4e2fd67abb117%

The first time they sparked romance rumors was in 2017 and since then, their very close relationship has only fueled speculation.

After all, the two women started seeing each other in each other's company almost all the time, whether it's on vacation or on the red carpet or maybe just in public!

However, Sophia now told Heather McDonald during an interview for the Juicy Scoop podcast that her relationship with the transgender icon had never been romantic.

‘It was never romantic. It was never sexual. They were many friends, "explained the 24-year-old businessman.

Then he talked about how they met and said it happened through his stylist.

They started out as friends and then Hutchins started making Caitlyn reserved for different conversation engagements as there was no one to handle her after her divorce from Kris Jenner.

Then one thing led to another, and therefore Caitlyn invited Sophia to live with her in Malibu as she was a Beverly Hills resident at the time and graduated.

She, of course, would continue to run it!

"That is the extent of our relationship," he mentioned earlier, and he also described their relationship as "parental."

Apparently, Caitlyn wants to "sign,quot; on Sophia's dates!

Ad %MINIFYHTML8e3d7736c5e762630fdae4e2fd67abb118% %MINIFYHTML8e3d7736c5e762630fdae4e2fd67abb134%

‘He is very parental, very protective. But, at the same time, it is also commercial. It is as if we are a family. My whole family is in Seattle … it's been nice to feel like you have family where you live. As for romance, no. "



Post views:

0 0