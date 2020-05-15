Sonoma County Modifies Shelter Order in Place, Allows Additional Business to Reopen – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – Sonoma County will allow additional businesses to reopen with new changes to the county-wide shelter order, beginning Friday.

%MINIFYHTMLf9997253868954606f1a6f3b5f187af119%

On Thursday, the county Health Officer, Dr. Sundari Mase, amended the shelter order to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. Under the amended order, the following companies may operate and individuals may leave home and travel to work or sponsor:

car washes

pet groomers

dog walking services

residential cleaning and cleaning services

open-air museums

outdoor galleries

Botanical Gardens

other outdoor exhibition spaces

Retail sales for sidewalk pickup, delivery, or shipping are permitted in shopping malls, shopping malls, and points of sale. All access to the store and the covered shopping center would remain closed to the public.

ALSO READ: Sonoma County eases some restrictions on parks, coastal areas

The amended order also works in offices where telecommuting is not possible, although office workspaces would not yet be open to the public.

The amendment also allows child care facilities to be opened for people who are outside of the essential workforce. Facilities must follow the strict protocols of the previous health order of May 1.

On May 12, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the Phase 2 refuge guidelines at the place where businesses across the state could operate with modifications. The Sonoma County Health Order amendment implements reopens at the local level.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Other businesses that specifically must remain closed under the order include open-air restaurants, cafes or bars, zoos, amusement parks, interior galleries, and museum spaces. The order also does not include personal care and close contact businesses such as hair salons, hair salons, nail salons, massage parlors, beauticians and cosmetology, ear piercing salons, and tattoo parlors.

%MINIFYHTMLf9997253868954606f1a6f3b5f187af120%

In Marin County, Health Officer Dr. Matt Wills said he would issue a new on-site shelter order Friday that would allow for retail and sidewalk manufacturing on May 18 in Marin's cities, towns and unincorporated areas. The amended order would be based on the May 4 order that reopened outdoor business and construction.

"The most important thing we recognize is that reopening does not mean the virus is gone," Willis said in a recent video message. "It means we believe we are ready to take the next step, knowing that the virus is here and that we are still at risk." We don't have zero risk options. "

In San Mateo County, Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow said he also intended to issue a new shelter to take effect on May 18, aligning the county with the initial guidelines for Phase 2 of the governor's Resilience Roadmap. .

"I want to remind everyone that these modifications are not being made because it is safe to be away from home," Morrow said in a prepared statement. “The virus continues to circulate in our community, and this increase in interactions between people is likely to spread the virus at a faster rate. It remains to be seen whether these modifications will allow the virus to spread out of control, as we saw in February and March, and it resulted in the first refuge in order. The social distancing and face covering directives, along with the ban on meeting, will remain in force since the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is very important to all of us. Public and open companies must do their part to minimize virus transmission. "

You can find more information on the sector-specific guidance for the Governor's reopening here: https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap/.