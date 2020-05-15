‘Some Like It Hot’ Broadway Musical Sets Fall 2021 World Premiere – Up News Info

Some like it hot, a planned musical based on the 1959 Billy Wilder great comedy, has set its sights on a Broadway opening in the fall of 2021, the producers announced today.

The staging would mark the world premiere of the musical: a previously announced pre-Broadway engagement in Chicago has been canceled.

With a book by Matthew Lopez (The Heritage), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hair spray), and direction / choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The prom), Some like it hot It has been in development since at least 2018, with a 2020 debut initially planned.

Additional details for the 2021 staging – cast, location, production dates – will be announced at a later date by Organization producers Shubert and Neil Meron. Co-producers are Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt and the Nederlander Organization.

Just the week before Broadway closed on March 12, producers announced plans for a limited pre-Broadway performance from March 2 to April 4, 2021 at the Cadillac Palace Theater in Chicago.

The stage adaptation of the classic film starring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, and Marilyn Monroe, was first announced in 2018 by the production team Neil Meron and Craig Zadan; Zadan died three months later, in August of that year.

The film was previously adapted for Broadway in 1972 as Sugar, starring Robert Morse, Tony Roberts and Elaine Joyce. The new musical is not related to Sugar.

the Some like it hot The opening of 2021 comes when Broadway has been plagued by recent closing, cancellation and postponement news. Just yesterday, Disney & # 39; s Frozen It became the first full-length Broadway production to announce that it would not be returning when the industry reopens after the ongoing pandemic closes.

Other new or future productions had already announced cancellations (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Hanged) or deferrals (MJ, Caroline, or change, Birthday candles, Flying over the sunset, Plaza Suite).

The Broadway League recently announced that previously purchased tickets for Labor Day performances would be refunded or exchanged, but many, if not most, Broadway players do not expect a general reopening before January 2021.