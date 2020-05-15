Smithsonian will capture Lockdown's life in Shanghai in the movie Wonderhood – Up News Info

The ViacomCBS Smithsonian Channel will take an intimate look at the prison life in China in a documentary co-produced by Wonderhood Studios of former Channel 4 CEO David Abraham.

Wonderhood has partnered with advertising creatives Yu Kung and Crystal Liu, who run Campfire Productions and found themselves confined to their Shanghai apartment block at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The couple decided to film their experiences and those of their neighbors for a one-hour documentary. COVID: Our confinement in Shanghai, which will premiere at Smithsonian on May 25.

The stories include those of Tiffany D. White, whose wedding plans were questioned by the pandemic, and Jasmine, a doctor who works strenuous 24-hour shifts.

COVID: Our confinement in Shanghai It is produced and directed by Yu Kung and Crystal Liu. Executive producers at Wonderhood Studios are Rebecca Templar and Samantha Anstiss, while Luke Korzun Martin is the producer / director of the British company. Charles Poe and David Royle are executive producers on the Smithsonian Channel.