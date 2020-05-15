Smaller crowds gathered at the State Capitol to protest Michigan's stay-at-home order – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Crowds smaller than previous protests gathered in Lansing on Thursday.

Here is a top-down look at the protest on Capitol Hill.

The building closed today because the state legislature did not meet.

The protesters stood outside in the rain, voicing their opposition to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

Michigan state police informed protesters that there would be a strong police presence.

This occurs after armed protesters stormed the Capitol more than two weeks ago.

Some protesters could be seen carrying rifles at the demonstration on Thursday.

