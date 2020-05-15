Small Universities Cut Athletics Following COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

With his athletic budget stretched and future funding uncertain, Akron abandoned three sports on Thursday in a cost-cutting move required by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ohio school announced that it will discontinue men's cross country and women's golf and tennis at the end of the academic year. Akron plans to reduce financial support to the athletics department by approximately 23% ($ 4.4 million), painful actions necessary for the virus outbreak.

"These decisions are very difficult, but they are important and necessary at this time," said Akron athletic director Larry Williams. "This action aligns us with our Central American Conference peers in the total number of sports and is part of the ongoing effort to redesign the University to ensure that UA continues to invest in high-demand, high-quality academic programs.

"This is a difficult day for all of us," Williams continued. "We have dedicated students, athletes, coaches, and athletic staff who have accepted to be a Zip and make tremendous contributions to campus life in class, in competition, and in our community at large."

Akron's decision will likely be followed by other schools trying to stay afloat financially during the pandemic.

The loss of the three sports in Akron affects 23 male athletes and nine female athletes, three coaches and a graduate assistant coach. The school will now have 17 sports, seven for men and 10 for women, and the Zips will remain members of the Central American Conference, which earlier this week announced that it will eliminate postseason tournaments in eight sports, including baseball and the softball.

Additionally, MAC is downsizing its postseason basketball tournaments due to the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The Southern Conference announced Thursday that it will reduce the number of schools that qualify for various championships, cut its league baseball series from three games to two, and celebrate virtual media days for soccer and basketball.

Williams said the time for Akron's announcement was made to allow student-athletes as long as possible to find new schools if they want to continue in their sports.

