Singapore's Temasek Joins Facebook-Backed Libra Project – Latest News

Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings has joined the Facebook-backed digital currency project Libra, which has faced intense scrutiny from global regulators concerned that its launch may erode national control over money.

Temasek's entry, which according to the latest figures has a portfolio value of just over S $ 300 billion ($ 210 billion), was announced by the Swiss-based Libra Association, the entity that manages the currency project. digital, Thursday night.

Temasek becomes one of the project's most prominent sponsors after payment giants Mastercard, Visa Inc and PayPal previously abandoned the scheme.

Libra, which also added cryptocurrency investor Paradigm and private equity firm Slow Ventures to its list, said Temasek offered a "differentiated position,quot; as an Asian-focused investor.

In a separate statement, Temasek International Deputy CEO Chia Song Hwee said: "Blockchain technology can play a transformative role in payment networks by improving cost efficiency, creating new business opportunities and accelerating inclusion. financial ".

"Our participation in the Libra Association as a member will allow us to contribute to a regulated global network for profitable retail payments," he said.

The possibility that the 2.5 billion Facebook users will adopt Libra has led to intense scrutiny by global regulators.

In April, Libra's governing body said the planned digital currency will be pegged to individual national currencies and overseen by world watchers, in a streamlined modernization that hopes to get regulatory approval.

Libra is now expected to launch between mid-November and year-end, later than initial plans for a launch in late June.

Earlier this month, Libra named HSBC chief legal officer Stuart Levey as its CEO.

