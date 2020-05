The competiton is over! Before you head home, what do you do?

The group dance won first place, but the scoresheets say it should,amp;#39;ve gotten second. ¿Qué haces?

You,amp;#39;re performing your solo and you forget the dance! ¿Qué haces?

At the competition, Cathy from Candy Apples comes over to you. ¿Qué haces?

It,amp;#39;s the day before competition and your duet isn,amp;#39;t done. ¿Qué haces?

The moms stir up some drama. What do they accuse you of doing?

You are also given the choice of a duet partner. Who do you pick?

You,amp;#39;re given a solo for this week,amp;#39;s competition. What genre do you choose?

When you enter the room for pyramid, Abby starts to yell at you for losing last week. ¿Qué haces?

The second is the first to lose.

Quizzes

Sign up to the Quizzes Newsletter – Binge on the latest quizzes delivered right to your inbox with the Quizzes newsletter!