Showcase Cinemas UK's latest chain aims to reopen July 4 – Up News Info

Showcase Cinemas, the British chain owned by National Amusements, has confirmed that its goal is to reopen venues from July 4.

The reopening will include a variety of coronavirus preventive procedures, such as social distancing requirements, staggered start times, perspex shields at tillage points, hand sanitizer stations, and PPE, mirror plans implemented by other chains around the world.

Earlier this week, the UK government tentatively confirmed that UK theaters could reopen from July 4, depending on a continued decline in confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Vue Cinemas, the third largest chain in the country and the most vocal when it expressed its determination to reopen, confirmed at the time that it would target that date and used many of the measures that Showcase, the fourth largest chain, has outlined today.

"It clearly depends on many factors," said Mark Barlow, General Manager of Showcase Cinemas UK. "But the most recent government announcement gave a proposed July 4 date for leisure destinations that can implement social distancing and other security measures to reopen, and this is what we are currently working on."

This week, Up News Info interviewed the owners of Norway's leading cinema chain about how the stores successfully reopened last weekend following the lifting of their virus blockade.