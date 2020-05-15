Senator Gazelka: $ 2 billion bail bill likely to pass after Governor Walz lifts order to stay home

%MINIFYHTML98cdd7edadf466783aca6aae4f65b6d817%

– The Legislature is likely to pass a public construction loan bill before the end of the regular session, because the governor's decision to let his stay-at-home order expire could trigger necessary bipartisan cooperation, the chief of The Republican majority in the Minnesota Senate said Thursday.

The bonding bill is traditionally the main topic on the legislators' agenda in even years. While generally subject to last-minute risks in the days leading up to the postponement, this year's bill has been further delayed by the COVID-19 crisis and the cost it has had on state finances.

Democratic Governor Tim Walz, the majority of the Democratic House and the minority of the Democratic Senate have proposed similar packages of projects that would require a little more than $ 2 billion in loans. Senate Republicans have yet to come up with a plan. That prompted Senator Sandy Pappas of St. Paul to ask in the Senate if there would be a bond law in this session.

"This concerns every corner of the state," said Pappas, the top Democrat on the Senate's liaison committee. "Almost every community, every county in the state has a link request." He added that the Legislature's failure to pass bail bills last year or in 2016 has led to a large backlog of bills that could help stimulate the economy and put people back to work.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka of East Gull Lake responded that passing a bail bill is never guaranteed, but is optimistic.

"We are going to have a bond invoice," he said. "I am committed to making sure we make one. And we will make sure to open up the economy and get everything running."

Gazelka said Walz's announcement Wednesday night that he will allow his stay-at-home order to expire on Monday and allow more businesses to reopen according to security guidelines "was a step that I think brought us all closer, which I think is really good. " We are all trying to focus on COVID-19 and see how to run the economy safely. "

A bond bill requires a three-fifths majority to pass in the House and Senate, which would require bipartisan support in both houses this year. It must first pass the House, which is slated to vote on a Democratic proposal on Saturday. Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt of Crown has not backed away from his threat to block him unless the governor allows his emergency powers to expire, which seems unlikely given that Walz turned them over. to extend from Wednesday to June 12. Daudt has not said publicly if he would accept anything else in exchange for supplying the necessary Republican votes.

While the session will be suspended on Monday, all legislation must pass before the clock strikes midnight on Sunday night. The majority leader said he has been holding frequent talks with the governor, Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Melissa Hortman of Brooklyn Park, and Daudt about the closing of the session.

If Walz extends his emergency powers again, as expected, he must call the Legislature back to a special session, which would give lawmakers more time to seek a deal. Gazelka indicated that he would prefer to do it sooner.

"We shouldn't have to wait for a special session and if God wants we won't," he said.

