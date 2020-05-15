Selena Gomez tells graduating students that it's okay not to know what her next move is and more in a powerful message for the 2020 class!

Selena Gomez was one of the many celebrities who joined Facebook's # Graduation2020 celebration and the singer had some really good advice for those graduating at this weird time! It is no secret that older people this year have had to attend classes online due to the pandemic and perhaps feel out of place and discouraged as they start their new lives as official adults more than other generations before them.

%MINIFYHTML019768c1abcd688cda49e878558fcf7c17%

But Selena thought that she should use her voice to help them with some advice and encouragement.

She started her inspirational message by telling older people that: ‘You all have worked incredibly hard to get to this point. I know it's not exactly how you imagined your graduation would be. "

The former Disney star shared a few words of wisdom aimed at all those entering the workforce.

‘I mean, it's okay not to know what you want to do with the rest of your life yet. It is a journey to find your direction and your passions. So don't be frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks that happen to all of us. If you don't believe in yourself, don't expect others to believe in your abilities. "

Of course, Selena also made it very clear that just graduating, especially in the midst of the pandemic, is something they should be very proud of.

Therefore, he encouraged them to celebrate as soon as possible, but to stay safe in the meantime.

‘Fortunately, when large gatherings are allowed again, everyone can come together and celebrate this important achievement. But until then, stay safe, stay connected with your friends and loved ones and congratulations! "

Ad %MINIFYHTML019768c1abcd688cda49e878558fcf7c18% %MINIFYHTML019768c1abcd688cda49e878558fcf7c90%

Other well-known names who joined the # Graduation2020 hashtag to encourage and inspire the Class of 2020 were Cardi B, Matthew McConaughey, and Oprah Winfrey!



Post views:

one