See Adam Levine and Jimmy Kimmel’s Sweet Surprise for Nurse

Adam Levine and Jimmy Kimmel He made the sweetest surprise for a lucky healthcare worker.
During the Thursday home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the duo honored the wellness nurse Samantha Brown, who has been helping seniors at an assisted living facility in Connecticut. Because her patients are at increased risk of contracting the coronavirus, Samantha said they have been taking additional steps to keep them connected to their families while continuing to practice social distancing.
"We are a big family," he told the nightly host, joking that his job is like having 100 grandparents. "What really keeps us going is that we are a great team, all of my coworkers, superiors, you know. We're in this together. We always support each other and we really love these residents. And these residents are our families and we just do it because it's something we do. "
"They are separated from the visitors," he continued. "We have these iPads, it's almost like a robot, where we really try to make FaceTime calls with them and as much activity through that iPad as possible so they can see their family members. But otherwise they are isolated "
The mother of two recently appeared in Adobe's #HonorHeroes campaign after an impressive portrait of herself in her uniform her sister made of her went viral. "I sent her a Snapchat one night, expecting nothing," Samantha shared. "And a couple of days later, she posted that and it was really cool."
Before revealing his surprise, Jimmy revealed that he and he Jimmy Kimmel Live The team researched on social media to find the perfect celebrity to join them. Then, before Samantha knew it, rocker Maroon 5 joined her video chat.
Giving the healthcare hero a chance with Adam, Jimmy joked that it was the perfect time to tell him about any fantasy he had about him. Instead, she replied, "I miss you on The voice. I miss seeing you and Blake SheltonRemembering his fellow coach fondly, he said, "You know, I miss him too. As much as I don't like to admit it, I miss him a lot. "
Along with Adobe, Adam and Jimmy gave Samantha $ 10,000 and they also gave their nursing staff some gift cards for food delivery. "But none of that beats Adam Levine, I'll say it," Jimmy joked after giving his generous gift.
Watch Adam and Jimmy's sweet surprise unfold in the comforting video above!
