See Adam Levine and Jimmy Kimmel’s Sweet Surprise for Nurse

Adam Levine and Jimmy Kimmel He made the sweetest surprise for a lucky healthcare worker.

During the Thursday home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the duo honored the wellness nurse Samantha Brown, who has been helping seniors at an assisted living facility in Connecticut. Because her patients are at increased risk of contracting the coronavirus, Samantha said they have been taking additional steps to keep them connected to their families while continuing to practice social distancing.

"We are a big family," he told the nightly host, joking that his job is like having 100 grandparents. "What really keeps us going is that we are a great team, all of my coworkers, superiors, you know. We're in this together. We always support each other and we really love these residents. And these residents are our families and we just do it because it's something we do. "

"They are separated from the visitors," he continued. "We have these iPads, it's almost like a robot, where we really try to make FaceTime calls with them and as much activity through that iPad as possible so they can see their family members. But otherwise they are isolated "