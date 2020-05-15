Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa responds to enemies who criticize her failed marriage

WENN / Derrick Salters

Detractors voice their criticism in the comment section below their Instagram post with one of them writing: 'Too bad you didn't put Scottie pippen first'.

Larsa Pippen and Scottie PippenThe marriage may have ended, but that does not mean that they did not do everything possible during the time they were together. With that, Larsa did not hesitate to applaud when some people accused Larsa of not prioritizing the retired NBA player during their marriage.

Detractors voiced their criticism in the comment section below their Instagram post on Thursday, May 14. When posting a selfie, the mother of four wrote in the caption: "Find someone to put you first!"

One of his followers replied, "That's what Scott did smh." Reading the comment, Larsa gave the user a mental idea: "Stop tripping, man, you don't know what you're talking about. I held him and I still know. Just [because] I don't air his dirty clothes doesn't mean it doesn't stink. I just don't want to wash her clothes anymore. "

That wasn't the only criticism he got when another user said, "Too bad you didn't put Scottie pippen first." To the comment, Larsa replied: "Really? I did everything for him, literally everything."

Larsa and Scottie filed for divorce on November 2, 2018. Prior to that, Larsa attempted to divorce him in 2016 only to reconcile a year later.

Larsa was previously accused of cheating on Scottie with the rapper Future, prompting people to call her "cheat" and "gold digger". In response to the allegations, she said, "I was married to him for 20 years, I did everything for him and my family. People change and that's what really happened. Most people can't even imagine being in a relationship for weeks. I know it's beyond imagination. Cheating wasn't the problem. "

She continued: "People are so insensitive to my life. I am a lover and I will never say anything negative about him. My soul is not made for negativity. I would rather be beaten publicly." I cheated when I thought it wasn't. It was nowhere to be seen. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. [People] saying I'm a gold digger he's crazy. Money does not matter to me . I've had it all my life. At some point, I decided that I had to live my truth and here I am. "