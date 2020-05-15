Scott Disick is discovering his options after leaving rehab

%MINIFYHTML4fde0a5040164b185ae97f0b6b2410d816%

Additionally, the source reveals that Kourtney "feels sympathy,quot; for her ex and allows her to see her children as she works through the past trauma of her parents' death.

Scott's attorney Marty Singer He previously stated that Scott was seeking help "in an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain,quot; that was caused by the loss of his parents in a short period of time. "Scott has been suffering in silence for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later," Singer shared. "He did not record any alcohol or cocaine abuse."

