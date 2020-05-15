Scientists can't understand why otters love to juggle – BGR

Scientists tried to figure out why otters like to juggle rocks, but they came empty-handed.

Several theories, including juggling rocks to develop dexterity or the practice of obtaining food from shellfish, were largely debunked by the research.

For now, it seems like no one really knows why adorable animals juggle rocks.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Otters are adorable, smart, and … mysterious? You might not think that the furry little aquatic creature has many tricks up its sleeve, but a new study by researchers at the University of Exeter reveals that otters have developed a habit difficult to break by science.

%MINIFYHTML9b5ae90c024b082da3e955aecd6cf6d719%

The study, which was published in Royal Society Open Science, focuses on juggling habits with otters and attempts to decode quirky behavior. Unfortunately for the researchers, they didn't get far. Otters, it seems, will be able to keep their secrets.

Otters don't really "juggle,quot; in the true sense of the word, but they like to drag rocks while kicking in the water. They throw and manipulate them with surprising dexterity, and the scientists really wanted to find out why. Otters in captivity have been observed to carry out this act frequently, although it is not clear if this is related.

The researchers involved in the study didn't solve the big question, but they also didn't come up empty-handed. The team has been able to establish a clear connection between juggling the otter and starvation, suggesting that animals tend to perform their little trick when their stomachs begin to growl.

Middle-aged otters tend to juggle more than young or older otters, so the researchers thought that the act of juggling might have something to do with developing the skills they use to eat. Since otters like to feast on shellfish, it would have made sense for animals that play with rocks more often to be better at extracting their food. However, when the researchers commissioned otters of different ages to solve food-related puzzles, the most frequently juggling otters were no better than the rest.

%MINIFYHTML9b5ae90c024b082da3e955aecd6cf6d720%

The team suggests a possible explanation is that otters play with rocks when they are excited, or perhaps when they anticipate eating. For otters in captivity, anticipating the feeding time may be enough to excite them and require a distraction, hence the juggling. Still, they have no real way of proving it, and so the mystery deepens.

"Zoo visitors are often captivated by the joy of otters. Surprisingly, very few studies have investigated why otters are so keen on juggling stones," said Mari-Lisa Allison, lead author of the paper, it's a statement. "Our study provides insight into this fascinating behavior. While hunger is likely to drive rock juggling on the fly, the ultimate function of behavior remains a mystery. "

An otter floats holding an enrichment item, a red plastic ball filled with food. Image Source: Michael Yang / Shutterstock