Saroj Khan shares a special message for Madhuri Dixit-Nene on her birthday

Madhuri Dixit-Nene has won hearts with her effortless dance moves and expressions. The only person who trained her during her early days is veteran choreographer Saroj Khan. On the occasion of the 53rd birthday of his favorite student, Saroj Khan, in an interview with a prominent newspaper, he said: "We have a beautiful journey together and Madhuri is the best student I have ever known."

%MINIFYHTML2f3e873ec5d27e732cb37360aad2f9d119%

Saroj and Madhuri began their guru-shishya relationship with the iconic number Ek Do Teen from Tezaab. Saroj Khan revealed that Madhuri's song and performance in the song will always be closest to her heart.

Saroj has choreographed Ek Do Teen, Dola Re (Devdas), Chane ke Khet Main (Anjaam), Tamma Tamma (Thanedaar), and more iconic songs for Madhuri Dixit.