Sarah Paulson had the perfect reaction to fans saying Adele looks like her now

Fans noticed that she looks a lot like Sarah Paulson and tweeted her comparisons.
Sarah was absolutely flattered by the comparison, praising Adele on Instagram Live.
"I was on Twitter and I was just scrolling and I saw 'Sarah Paulson' was trending. I thought 'Wait, what? Did I die? What happened?' And I was scrolling and I thought 'Oh, it's Adele's thing again, "he said.
"Listen, I'll take it. I mean, what I wish they were comparing was my talent with their talent and saying that mine was as great as hers. Which, honestly, they can't say because no one is as talented and brilliant as her, which is really irritating, but I will look like her! "
First off, Sarah Paulson is a cursed QUEEN! Second, I love, love, love that I'm praising Adele's incredible talent.
I think it's time for Adele to make her acting debut and to have played Sarah Paulson's sister in a Ryan Murphy show.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML374acb1d4afbaa46f22bb72f7262e45819%