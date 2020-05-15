Sara Molina comes for Lori Harvey in the middle of Future Beef: Worry about your bitch!

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mom Sara Molina and rapper Future are currently on social media and Sara has directed another topic on her way, or more specifically, to his girlfriend, Lori Harvey.

"Care about your bitch who's been out on the streets … and Diddy … and her kids," she wrote through her Instagram story.

Future and Sara have been coming and going after being seen with Rich The Kid, a rapper currently wrapped in beef with 6ix9ine.

It turns out that Sara was part of a video for Lil Tjay, who also recently shot 6ix9ine.

Tekashi has been blaming Sara for her antics, claiming that she was sleeping with her former manager, Shotti, before the feds dragged him down.

She applauded, "It's all your fault, stupid. Stop putting bodies on me, weirdo. You can tell how you don't mind being teased, but guess what … YOU DO. He's ashamed of what he did, but he hasn't no choice but to pull it out or try to make it look great, he's embarrassed and has no choice but to hide behind the humor. "