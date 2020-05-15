Santa Clara County will continue to move slowly to facilitate shelter-in-place orders – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara County was the first Bay Area county to implement the stay-at-home order and will likely be the last to lift them.

Several Bay Area counties have slowly begun to lift restrictions and reopen their economies with more to follow on March 18.

"If we calmed down, we would see a rapid return of cases, hospitalizations and a rapid return of deaths," said Dr. Sara Cody, director of health for Santa Clara County. Dr. Cody issued that terrible warning to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

If the county were to reopen quickly, Cody said he could undo the good that the stay-at-home order has accomplished and risk a resurgence of the virus. Board of Supervisors chair Cindy Chávez says she understands how that message could be unpleasant to many restless residents.

"It looks like we ate our vegetables, we did our homework, and Florida is opening up with reckless abandon and we can't get out," Chavez said. So I fully understand the frustration and the challenge.

And while the order to stay home may be a good recipe for public health, it does not address the financial well-being of companies and workers.

"I have employees who come here asking me if they can only work for food," says Jim Angelopoulos, owner of Yolked, a breakfast restaurant in Morgan Hill. Angelopoulos has fired 20 out of 25 of its pre-pandemic workforce.

“I understand that people say for the sake of everything we have to do this. But I still want to feed my family. And I still want to stay in business, "he said.

Santa Clara has been the hardest hit of all the Bay Area counties by the coronavirus pandemic, with 2,391 confirmed cases and 134 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

The current health order in Santa Clara County runs through May 31.