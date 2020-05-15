Salma Hayek puts on makeup for free while sharing swimsuit photos and impacting the Internet

Salma Hayek has impressed the world with her beauty since she first appeared on the big screen in the early '90s. Her fame solidified when she appeared in the 1996 film. From dusk to dawn And thanks to her many bikini scenes in the movie, she praised the perfect figure and curves. Now, more than 20 years later, Salma continues to leave fans speechless with her beauty. Salma shared a swimsuit photo on her official Instagram page, where she has 14.7 million followers, and fans could not believe that the actress and mother of one of them is 53 years old. Salma was soaking wet when the photo was taken in the pool and did not have a single line on her face. Her skin was fresh and clammy, and there were no visible signs of aging, blemishes, pigmentation problems, or any of the things that tend to affect middle-aged women. Plus, Salma continues to stun with her curvy figure who is just as sensational now as she was in her 20s!

%MINIFYHTML3861c167148049637e99ea58de46b60c17%

Salma did not write a long caption for the photo. She simply wrote "Agua,quot; (which in Spanish means water) and added a water drop emoji. She then wrote the English translation of the word (Salma was born in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico) agua as a hashtag and also added the hashtag #nomakeup.

The photo went viral and has more than 790,000 likes.

Salma's photo stands out because due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the blockades that have taken place across the country, many people have been unable to go to the salon, discolor, cut or dye their hair, or perform optional beauty procedures. While many celebrities have been hiding in their homes and protecting their hair and face from public view, due to grays and wrinkles, Salma flaunts all her beauty and looks decades younger than her actual age!

You can see Salma Hayek's viral photo while she's dripping and without makeup in the pool below.

Fans continue to comment on Salma's beauty and often agree that she is one of the most beautiful women in the world.

I can agree that Salma Hayk is one of these most beautiful women on the planet pic.twitter.com/YCUMQEwgvk %MINIFYHTML3861c167148049637e99ea58de46b60c18% – jacob (@jacoobaviles) May 10, 2020

What do you think of Salma Hayek's makeup-free pool selfie?

Ad %MINIFYHTML3861c167148049637e99ea58de46b60c35% %MINIFYHTML3861c167148049637e99ea58de46b60c35%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0