Saints' Sean Payton doubts NFL is investigating claims about James Harrison: "Don't hold your breath,quot;

Former Steelers linebacker James Harrison alleged Thursday that coach Mike Tomlin "gave me an envelope,quot; after he was fined $ 75,000 for knocking out Browns receiver Mohamad Massaquoi in 2010.

Harrison, whose fine was later reduced to $ 50,000, made the accusation during an appearance on Barstool's "Going Deep,quot; podcast. His claim has already prompted statements from his agent and the Steelers organization that such an event did not take place. Nor are they the only ones who have responded.

Saints coach Sean Payton, who has been suspended for the entire 2012 season as a result of the New Orleans Bountygate scandal, said the NFL likely won't investigate Tomlin based simply on Harrison's claims.

"If people expect the league to investigate that, they shouldn't hold their breath," Payton said on Baltimore's 105.7 The Fan radio station on Thursday. "I think what happened to us in 2011 in many ways was a sham, and yet there was not much we could do with that. The players were vindicated, but from the point of view of the league or the coach, there is no union. , there is no representation. "

Payton, of course, refers to how the NFL handled its investigation into the Saints' rewards scandal; The league found that New Orleans defensive coordinator Gregg Williams had instituted a rewards program from 2009 to 2011. He was also suspended in 2012 before being reinstated in 2013; the Titans hired him on the day of his reinstatement.

Four players involved in the Saints scandal: linebackers Jonathan Vilma and Scott Fujita, defensive tackle Anthony Hargrove and defensive end Will Smith, faced suspensions that were later vacated.

"That will be something hidden or under the rug on Park Avenue," Payton said. "They will investigate briefly … Listen, don't get me started on that. I lost $ 6 million in salary. And honestly, it was something I will never get over because I know how it was handled and how it was executed and the reasons behind it. And that it's just the truth ".