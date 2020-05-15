%MINIFYHTMLefbbd65a4618ce80053a4252ab03cb7515%

WASHINGTON – Five Sailors on the US Aircraft Carrier USA Marginalized in Guam due to an outbreak of COVID-19 have tested positive for the virus a second time and have been removed from the ship, according to the Navy.

The resurgence of the virus among the five sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt underscores the puzzling behavior of the highly contagious virus and raises questions about how positive troops can rejoin the military, particularly on ships.

All five sailors had previously tested positive and had spent at least two weeks in isolation. As part of the process, everyone had to test negative twice in a row, with the tests separated by at least a day or two before they were allowed to return to the ship.

The Roosevelt has been in the port of Guam since the end of March after the outbreak of the virus was discovered. More than 4,000 of the 4,800 crew members have since landed for quarantine or isolation. Earlier this month, hundreds of sailors began to return to the ship, in coordinated waves, to prepare to set sail again.

In a statement Friday, the Navy said that on board the five sailors self-supervised and adhered to strict protocols for social distancing.

"These five sailors developed symptoms of flu-like illness and did the right thing by informing doctors for evaluation," the Navy said, adding that they were immediately removed from the ship and returned to isolation. A small number of other sailors who were in contact with them were also removed from the ship.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said the outbreak has been a learning process.

"This is a very stubborn infectious disease," he told Pentagon journalists during a briefing on Friday. He said that due to rapid action by the Navy, the medical crew was notified immediately and it was determined who could have been exposed and to remove them all from the ship.

As of Thursday, more than 2,900 sailors had boarded the ship, and about 25% of the more than 1,000 who tested positive have now recovered, according to the Navy.

A US official familiar with the situation on the ship said commanders don't know why this is happening, but suggested that it could be related to questions about the accuracy of the tests. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the investigation intensified on the ship. And, anyone with any flu-like symptoms is being examined and eliminated.

Sailors have been tested using the nasal swab. And in some cases, the infection may be so low that the test doesn't detect it. It is unclear if cases like these are actual relapses, or if people tested negative without being completely virus free.