WASHINGTON – Five Sailors on the US Aircraft Carrier USA Marginalized in Guam due to an outbreak of COVID-19 have tested positive for the virus a second time and have been removed from the ship, according to the Navy.

The resurgence of the virus among the five sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt underscores the puzzling behavior of the highly contagious virus and raises questions about how positive troops can rejoin the military, particularly on ships.

All five sailors had previously tested positive and had spent at least two weeks in isolation. As part of the process, everyone had to test negative twice in a row, with the tests separated by at least a day or two before they were allowed to return to the ship.

The Roosevelt has been in the port of Guam since the end of March after the outbreak of the virus was discovered. More than 4,000 of the 4,800 crew members have since landed for quarantine or isolation. Earlier this month, hundreds of sailors began to return to the ship, in coordinated waves, to prepare to set sail again.

In a statement Friday, the Navy said that on board the five sailors self-supervised and adhered to strict protocols for social distancing.

"These five sailors developed symptoms of flu-like illness and did the right thing by informing doctors for evaluation," the Navy said, adding that they were immediately removed from the ship and returned to isolation. A small number of other sailors who were in contact with them were also removed from the ship.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said the outbreak has been a learning process.

