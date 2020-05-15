SAG Awards Follows Oscars to Adjust Film Eligibility Rules Amid Pandemic

Facebook

Screen Actors Guild is pulling out an Academy page to allow the release of movies on streaming platforms for submission amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Screen Actors Guild Awards officials will consider the films that will not be released in theaters as part of the 2021 ceremony.

After the Oscars bosses made a similar move for next year's 2021 event, the SAG organization informed studios that they will now consider movies with a theatrical release planned to be eligible if they are streamed or released first.

The change comes after a series of high-profile movies, including "No time to die"protagonist Daniel Craig"Top Gun: Maverick","Mulan"and"Black widow", they launched directly into home entertainment amid the closure of the coronavirus.

"We are still reviewing our movie release criteria, but we will follow the Academy rule change to allow titles with a planned theatrical release to be eligible if streamed or released on VOD first," Variety confirmed, according to a statement. of the organization.

"The full language will be announced in June along with the rest of our rules."

The official movie rules for the SAG 2021 Awards will not be released in full until next month, June 2020, and the SAG 2021 Awards does not yet have a scheduled air date.