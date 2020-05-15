SAG-AFTRA could conclude contractual talks with producers in the coming days; WGA Up Next – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: SAG-AFTRA and management's AMPTP may be close to concluding negotiations for a new film and television contract, although there is no agreement yet. Sources tell Up News Info that the companies hope a deal can be reached before Monday, when AMPTP will begin contractual talks with the WGA.

%MINIFYHTMLa993e25dc438894b057a74778e21979015%

SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP began negotiating by video conference on April 27, and said in a joint statement that the talks would take place "under a formal media blackout." The union's current contract expires June 30.

AMPTP President Carol Lombardini is the companies' chief negotiator; SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White is the union's chief negotiator, and SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris chairs the union's negotiating committee.

Related story SAG-AFTRA tells members they must get approval before accepting jobs during a pandemic

If an agreement is not reached before Monday, Lombardini will have to alternate between negotiating with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA. The concurrent negotiations, although separate, would be unprecedented and would represent Lombardini's biggest challenge in his 10 years at the helm of the AMPTP, during which the industry was strike-free.

%MINIFYHTMLa993e25dc438894b057a74778e21979016%

The current WGA contract was due to expire on May 1, but after several attacks and starts, including some insults from WGA West CEO David Young, the guild agreed to extend the expiration of his current contract until June 30. as SAG-AFTRA, and start negotiations during the week of May 11. However, due to scheduling difficulties, the WGA and AMPTP agreed to delay the talks until May 18.

And in this context, companies and industry unions are working to adopt protocols for the safe reopening of film and television production. On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA issued an unprecedented notice to its members, saying: “No member should return to work under an existing contract or accept a contract for a new job without first obtaining union approval. Members should contact the union to ensure that they are accepting the work that SAG-AFTRA has evaluated and established that the producer / employer has planned and met appropriate health and safety standards. "

SAG-AFTRA tells members they must get approval before accepting jobs during a pandemic