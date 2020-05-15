Sacramento residents arrested after 5 children were found in a wooden box in the back of the truck – Up News Info San Francisco

NEEDLES (CBS13) – Three Sacramento residents are under arrest after five children were found traveling unrestrained in a makeshift wooden box in a truck bed near the California-Arizona border, according to Up News Info 13 reports.

The arrest occurred on Tuesday. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, agents at the Colorado River station received a call that day about a van along Interstate 40 that appeared to be carrying the children in a box.

"The truck, the trailer, looked a little different, but I don't know if something really violated any vehicle code," said Cindy Bachman, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Therefore, he may have traveled and not been detained by any law enforcement officer if it had not been those callers. "

The deputies managed to stop the collection in the city of Needles in California.

As officers discovered, the van had a makeshift wooden box on its bed. Inside the box were five children between the ages of 1 and 13. They were all unrestricted in the box, which also had no fan or water on a day when the outside temperatures reached 100 degrees.

"The children had no air conditioning and no water." So it was a pretty serious situation, "said Bachman. "I don't remember being here in over 30 years that I've heard of a situation like this."

Agents also found illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a shotgun inside the van.

Three people, all Sacramento residents, were arrested: Kenneth Standridge, 40, Zona Brasier, 39, and Aushajuan Hardy, 41. All face the danger of minors, among other charges.

Sacramento County court records show that all three have had a criminal record in the county. The children are related to the suspects, but the sheriff's office would expand further.

Bachman told CBS13 that the suspects told investigators they were traveling to Oklahoma. The reason has not yet been determined.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office said Standridge and Brasier face five felony child abuse charges. Standbridge is also being charged with serious possession of a firearm.

Hardy is not facing charges from the San Bernardino District Attorney's Office, according to a spokesman.