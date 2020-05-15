"RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race,quot; season 12 finale will air as planned

The category is … final during a quarantine.
If you've been watching season 12 of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag RaceThen you know it has been one of the best seasons in the history of the show.
Of course, it has also been a strange season as everyone has been watching at home, rather than the traditional way of going out to see him in bars.
But there has been a lingering question about this season: How will the show handle the end of Season 12?
While the show is typically filmed well in advance (the rest of season 12 was filmed in the summer of 2019), the reunion episode and finale are generally recorded shortly before airing.
With, of course, the final episode filmed in front of a live audience.
Obviously, with the coronavirus pandemic, this left the question of whether or not there would be an end. The show could have been easily delayed and wait until it was safe to film with all the queens present and in front of an audience.
Well good news squirrel friends: We are having a reunion and finale as scheduled !!! The season 12 reunion will air next Friday, May 22, while the final episode will air in two weeks on Friday, May 29.
Now, you're probably wondering, "How will this be done?"
The episode of the reunion was filmed as a virtual pajama party, where Mama Ru will not only bring the best and darkest moments of the show, but will also talk to the queens about her life during the quarantine.
It turns out that the ending was also pretty much shot. And according to the show, this is not going to be just a Zoom chat, as they will be "using innovative technology that highlights the queens' creativity."
And yes, there will be a crown lip sync battle between the finalists!
Also, as is tradition, Yvie Oddly (who won season 11) will be there to crown this season's winner …
… and Season 11 Miss Congeniality, Nina West, will be on hand to crown this year's Miss Congeniality: Heidi Afrodite (née N. Closet). I am not aware of that, but WE ALL KNOW you are getting it!
The finale will also feature some surprises, as well as celebrity guests who will make appearances throughout the show.
So mark your calendars, Kitty Girls (as if you have something better to do): The reunion will air on May 22 and the finale on May 29.
Now, just among us squirrel friends, who do you think will take the crown this season?
