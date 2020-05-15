Rory McIlroy says he will never play golf with President Trump, criticizes his leadership

Rory McIlroy had already expressed doubts about future golf rounds with President Donald Trump, and said in April 2017 that he would have to "think twice,quot; about it after receiving a considerable amount of heat for his round with the President two months earlier. at Trump Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

However, the four-time lead winner erased any of those doubts Thursday, telling the McKellar Golf Podcast that he had been invited to play with Trump again but had declined "by choice."

McIlroy, a native of Northern Ireland but who has a home near the Trump club in Florida, criticized the president's leadership during the new coronavirus pandemic.

“We are in the middle of something that is pretty serious right now and the fact that he is trying to politicize it and turn it into a campaign rally and say that we are administering most of the tests in the world as if it were a contest, there is something that is just terrible, "McIlroy said." It is not the way a leader should act. There is a kind of diplomacy that you must have, and I don't think I'm showing that, especially in these times. "

McIlroy acknowledged that golf invitations with Trump would likely stop after his comments, but said it would decline even if it were extended. He also said he had no complaints about Trump during his 2017 round, which took place a month after the president's inauguration.

"I will sit here and say that the day I spent with him and with others was very pleasant," said McIlroy. "He is very charismatic, he was kind to everyone, it didn't matter if it was me or the boys in the car barn or the pro at the golf club."

%MINIFYHTML1b3956e052232fcba89c66ffdd0563a018%

"He has something. You obviously have something or you wouldn't be in the White House, right? It has something, whatever, an X Factor, charisma, whatever. Most of the people he met that day were cordial, pleasant and personable. That was my only interaction with him the day I had him.

"But that does not mean that I agree with everything, or in fact, with anything," he says.

That comment echoed McIlroy's response in 2017 to criticism he received for playing golf with Trump that year. Critics found it difficult to square McIlroy's earlier comments about Muirfield in Scotland, saying it was "obscene,quot; that the club, a 16-time British Open site, did not admit women, with its willingness to play golf with the polarizing President of the United States. United.

"I have spent time in President Trump's company before, and that doesn't mean I agree with everything he says," McIlroy said in 2017. "It's actually the opposite."