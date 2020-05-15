Rory McIlroy, critic of Donald Trump, does not wait for more rounds of golf with the president

Rory McIlroy this week criticized President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

The world's No. 1 male golfer accused Trump of trying to "politicize,quot; the crisis, with 1.46 million confirmed cases in the United States and 87,025 people dying after receiving a positive test for coronavirus.

"We are in the middle of something that is pretty serious right now," McIlroy told the McKellar Golf Podcast. "He is trying to politicize it and turn it into a campaign rally, saying that (the United States) administers the majority of the tests in the world as if it were a contest."

"It just isn't the way a leader should act and there is a bit of diplomacy that you have to show, and I don't think he has shown it, especially in these times."

McIlroy previously defended his decision to play golf with the president in 2017 at his International Golf Club in Florida. He said on the podcast that it was an experience that he enjoyed but that he does not expect to have again.

"I don't know if he would want to play with me again after what I just said," he continued. "I know it is very selfish of me to say 'no' and if I don't, it means that I am not putting myself in a position to be put under scrutiny and that I am avoiding that. But I probably am not, no .

"The day I spent with him and with others was very pleasant. He is very charismatic and kind to everyone. Obviously he has something, or he would not be in the White House."

"That doesn't mean I agree with everything, or, in fact, anything," he says.