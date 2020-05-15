Rockies vs. Live Streaming Marlins at MLB The Show 20, May 15, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLf70d5d95b1ffaa3860595325b3764b3c17%

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for each game that It had been scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' preseason virtual preview. Upon entering Thursday's game, the Rockies were 29-13.

%MINIFYHTMLf70d5d95b1ffaa3860595325b3764b3c18%

MIAMI – Colorado begins a three-game series against the Marlins in Miami on Friday. Kyle Freeland (5-3) climbs the Rockies' mound against José Urena of Miami (3-3). The live broadcast will begin at 11 a.m. MT Friday.

Mobile device users, if you can't see the video, tap here.