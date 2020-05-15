Rocket report: Branson sells shares in Virgin Galactic, LEGO's deep space rocket

%MINIFYHTML3bd7f9fe6eb191198693dcc477b3dbc019%

Welcome to Issue 2.44 of the Rocket Report! There's a lot to see in this week's report, but we'd like to draw special attention to a busy launch weekend with the potential for two launches within 24 hours from Cape Canaveral, Florida. This would set a record for the cape and it would be great to see an Atlas V and Falcon 9 take off in such rapid succession.

As always, we appreciate reader submissions, and if you don't want to miss a problem, subscribe using the box below (the form won't appear on AMP-enabled versions of the site). Each report will include information on small, medium, and heavy lift rockets, as well as a quick look at the next three calendar launches.

Branson to sell some of his shares in Virgin Galactic. Sir Richard Branson, founder and largest shareholder of suborbital space flight company Virgin Galactic, will sell more than a fifth of Virgin Group's majority stake in the company to raise funds to help his other companies affected by the pandemic, SpaceNews reports. .

Need a little cash flow … Branson plans to sell up to 25 million shares, which represents about 22 percent of his total stake in the company. That sale would generate $ 485 million at the price of $ 19.40 per share at the close of business on May 11. Many of Branson's businesses are being hit by the COVID-19 crisis, increasing Virgin Galactic and Virgin Orbit's need to start commercial space flights. soon. (presented by DanNeely and JohnCarter17)

Shakeout looming in the smallsat launch industry. In an interview with SpaceNews, Rocket Lab Chief Executive Peter Beck reiterated that the small satellite launch industry is one of the most fragile sectors of the defense industrial base. "Too many companies are looking for a market opportunity that is really big enough for two," said Beck.

Who will be left standing? … A recent study by Quilty Analytics estimated that there are over 100 small startup companies. "Almost all contenders will fail, although there is room for perhaps two winners on the risky space launch field," the study said. Rocket Lab, of course, hopes to be among those left standing, and this seems reasonable as it is the only company that currently flies. (presented by platykurtic and Ken the Bin)

The easiest way to keep up with Eric Berger's spatial reports is to subscribe to his newsletter, we will collect his stories in your inbox. %MINIFYHTML3bd7f9fe6eb191198693dcc477b3dbc020%

There are now a dozen space ports in the US. USA. Last week, the FAA Office of Commercial Space Transportation issued a launch site operator license, better known as a spaceport license, to the Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority. While some of the 12 FAA-licensed space ports in the United States have high-profile clients, such as Spaceport America in New Mexico, which serves as the base for Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo suborbital vehicle, many of the others do not have companies. Launch to use them, SpaceNews Reports.

Staffing to meet demand … To help support an increasing number of launch sites, Congress led the FAA in a 2018 reauthorization bill to establish a Space Ports Office. The FAA formally opened the office as part of a reorganization announced in early April. It will address issues such as licenses, infrastructure improvements, technical support and promotion of space ports, as well as strengthening the resilience of commercial space transport infrastructure.

Relativity completed printed tank test. Relativity Space passed a key milestone this winter when it conducted a series of tests with a 3D printed tank, which the company increasingly pressurized until it exploded. "It is a big problem showing that materials really work and the manufacturing process really works," Relativity CEO Tim Ellis told CNBC.

Test the little tank … Although the tank was one-fifth the size of the one to be used for Relativity's Terran 1 rocket, it was structurally representative of the pressures and stresses the full-size rocket would experience during a launch. Ellis said the tank exploded "10 percent more than the safety factor requirements,quot; needed for a launch. "It is definitely enough for the entire launch vehicle," Ellis said. (presented by Unrulycow and Ken the Bin)

Rocket Crafters Completed Testing of 3D Printed Engine. Florida's rocket development company said Wednesday it had completed a new round of test firing of its hybrid rocket engine, and that it plans a test flight with a small rocket in New Mexico later this year, reports UPI. . The relatively small Comet engine has 5,000 pounds of thrust.

Next stop, New Mexico … "We are excited about the data we have seen and fly a rocket soon," said Rob Fabian, company president. "Engine performance for testing was on the way with models." Rocket Crafters plans to test-launch a sound rocket, or small rocket, some 20 km from New Mexico's America Spaceport, but a date has not yet been set. (presented by Ken the Bin)