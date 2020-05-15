Rob Manfred details MLB test plans in attempt to return to play amid pandemic

The Major League Baseball boss detailed Thursday the league's plans to return to play this year amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner Rob Manfred said frequent testing would be a "key,quot; element and that a positive one-player test would not necessarily force his entire team to quarantine.

Speaking on CNNManfred said he was "hopeful,quot; that the MLB could start his season this summer, after he suspended spring training in mid-March, while almost all the other major sports leagues in the world enacted similar closings.

"We are making plans to play in empty stadiums," Manfred told CNN, "but as I have said before, all of those plans depend on what the public health situation is and that we conclude that it will be safe for our players. and other employees go back to work. "

"If we don't play a season, the losses for (the club's) owners could approach $ 4 billion," says MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred of the economic impact of the coronavirus on sports.

The commissioner said that as part of the "extensive protocols,quot; that MLB has developed in an attempt to return this year, "all of our players would be evaluated multiple times a week: PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests to determine whether or not they had the virus. That test would be complemented, less frequently, with antibody tests as well. "

The teams will also perform temperature checks and symptom analysis for each player, every day, Manfred said. He added that experts MLB has consulted reported that should a player test positive, his teammates would not have to be quarantined for 14 days.

That coincided with claims Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made earlier this week in the context of the possible return of the NFL this year. He suggested that a player with a positive result might not be enough to cancel a game, because it could be an "outlier,quot; result. Fauci went on to point out that only four players with positive results on the same team could present a major problem, however, since that could indicate that "the others who tested negative (were positive) are really positive."

Under the MLB plan, a positive player would go into isolation, and the league would begin contact tracing and point-of-care testing for those people. Quarantined players would need to have two negative tests within a 24-hour period in order to return to their teams, Manfred said.

While acknowledging that "nothing is without risk," he said MLB officials "hope that we can convince the vast majority of players that it is safe to return to work."

"The protocols for playing again, the health-related protocols, are about 80 pages long," Manfred said. "They are remarkably detailed…. At the end of the day, however, if there are players with health problems or only with their own personal doubts, we would never force them, or try to force them, to return to work. They can wait until they feel that they're ready to come. "

To assist MLB in its plan to enact comprehensive testing, there will be the Salt Lake City Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory, which already oversees the league's drug testing program. The facility recently helped researchers conduct a major nationwide study of the prevalence of covid-19 antibodies, one that used thousands of MLB employees and players as test subjects.

"The Utah laboratory has assured us of a 24-hour change in all our tests," Manfred said Thursday. "So we feel comfortable that by doing multiple tests a week, we can try to minimize that response time, we are doing everything humanly possible to make sure the players are safe."

Another major hurdle that MLB is trying to overcome is a labor agreement with its players union, given a shorter season that Manfred said he hopes can begin in early July.

Declaring that teams would lose up to $ 4 billion if there is no 2020 season, the commissioner proclaimed "great confidence,quot; that a deal will be reached.

Some sports in other countries have resumed or are about to resume, including baseball leagues in South Korea and Taiwan and Germany's top soccer league, and Manfred said he and others are watching closely to see what may or may not. work well for those organizations. .

After it was noted on the CNN segment that some games abroad have used fake fans in the stands to give the feeling of a normal event, Manfred said he has had conversations with MLB broadcast partners about "what we can do from an improvement perspective. " "

As for what he's been watching on television in the absence of sports, Manfred said he was "reading a lot,quot; and exercising instead. He added with a smile: "I think someone at my job has to believe that there is no substitute for live sports."