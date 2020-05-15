Riverside County businesses begin to reopen, defying the state's 5-phase plan – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML81a91b5ba02daaa200f39c49c9e64c8a19%

Small business owners in Riverside County have begun reopening, challenging Governor Gavin Newsom's five-phase plan for the state.

But the owners said they are not trying to ignore the guidelines. They just try to survive.

"I'm not doing anything to be challenging," said Kelly Michelen, owner of the Self Made Training Facility in Corona.

Michelen reopened this week, despite Newsom saying gyms should remain closed for at least a couple more months. She said she felt more comfortable doing so after Riverside County officials made clear in a recent meeting that they would not enforce the governor's orders or criminalize business owners.

The facility is taking additional precautions to keep customers safe, such as taking everyone's temperature when they enter and having customers sign COVID-19 security waivers.

Lather Studio in Corona has been booking appointments for haircuts and color for the past three weeks. Owner Kira Boranian has been encouraging other companies to follow suit.

"I decided to put two feet on the ground, stand up and open up," he said.

Like Michelen, Boranian has implemented additional measures to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Open your business," he said. Be sure about it. Be smart about it. This is all common sense.

Not far away, the Original Pancake House also opened the dining room on Thursday. The family restaurant said it decided to reopen to help keep food on its tables of 30 employees.

On their first day of return to surgery, they received a $ 100 tip on a $ 29 meal with a note saying, "Thank you for making this feel like America again!"