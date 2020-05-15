Ricky Martin posted a video kissing with her boyfriend and just like that, I'm pregnant

It's too much for the little ole!
Wheeeeew, boys, girls, basically anyone with eyes.
Have a seat, do a squat.
Prepare that life alert.
And take a bottle of water, you are going to need it.
I have stated over and over that I think Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef are the sexiest couple.
Gay, straight, whatever you have. No one is hotter than them.
They are aggressively attractive.
One of those kissing couples is Ricky and Jwan.
Ricky posted the extended cut on his Instagram and, surprise surprise, it's very hot.
But in all honesty, it's refreshing to see gay people * actually * kissing. As if it wasn't just a little kiss or something.
Now please let me be your sister wife.
