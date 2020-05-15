Rick Ross ordered to take a DNA test for his two sons

Entertainment mogul Rick Ross has been active in much more media headlines in recent months, including his legal drama with the rapper, 50 Cent. However, now, he's at the top of the headlines for a more personal reason.

Hot New Hip Hop reported today that the mainstay of the music industry is now being sued by its alleged baby mom, Briana Camille. She is asking the court to require the rapper to take two DNA tests for children who may or may not belong to him.

Ironically, the birth of their two children, Berkeley and Billion, seemed to be an event that Rick was tremendously proud of. The rapper posted photos of himself holding on to them and looking like a true proud father. However, this emotion seems to have changed.

In a new lawsuit filed against Rick Ross, Briana Camille is accusing Rick of not seeing his children in recent months. They are very young, 2 years old and three years old. Camille not only wants to get a court of law to establish paternity for the children, but also hopes to receive child support payments.

Hot New Hip Hop claims that Rick has been sued by a court of law, however, if he is not the father, Camille will have to reimburse the costs of the tests. If they are your children, you have to pay for the tests and probably in the future, for the children themselves.

As previously noted, Ross has also been involved with another melodrama, including his ongoing beef with Curtis Jackson, more commonly known as 50 Cent, the Get rich or die trying‘Rapper and Power actor.

In court documents, Rick Ross said he wanted to move on from the legal dispute with 50 Cent, and had no problem with him personally, however, he argued that Curtis really must have a problem with him, though he doesn't know why.

In the past, 50 Cent claimed he was not a fan of Ross's work and said he did not respect anything he had done throughout his career.



