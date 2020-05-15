Review of & # 39; Undertaker: The Last Ride, Chapter 2 & # 39 ;: & # 39; If I had to (retire) I could. It's just a matter of whether I want to. "

If the first episode of WWE's "The Undertaker: The Last Ride,quot; was about a man struggling with his mortality, episode two was about an individual who has faced his inability to abandon professional wrestling.

The five-part documentary that is like the WWE version of ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance,quot; is about the journey to what we believe to be the last Undertaker match that took place at WrestleMania 36 this year.

"The Last Ride,quot; opens the curtain on the mysterious Undertaker and gives viewers a look at Mark Calaway. And what we find is a man who knows that it is impossible to live up to the undead person who made a pop culture icon and who works extraordinarily hard to give the character the farewell he deserves.

After Undertaker's disappointing showdown with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, the episode begins almost a year later when he sees the match for the first time since it happened. With his wife Michelle McCool by his side, he struggles to see and barely recognizes the man who stumbles around the ring. During a failed moment, he walks away from the screen in disgust, embarrassed by what fans witnessed that night.

"I feel bad for Roman," he says.

Then we go back to a month after the game, when he is admitted to the hospital to undergo surgery on his hip that suffers a long time. It is at this time that we realize how much wear his body has suffered. When the nurse asks Calaway if he ever had surgery, he shares a laugh with his wife before saying that he has had approximately 15 surgeries over the course of his career that include explosions in the eye sockets and the other hip .

Now in his 50s, his body simply cannot bear the amount of punishment that comes with being a professional fighter. Fans are used to seeing a man impervious to pain. But viewers of this documentary present a man who could barely walk before his match at WrestleMania.

He is human, after all.

There are some pretty graphic images of his surgery and then we see him on crutches as he moves around the hospital. Almost immediately, he starts talking about the upcoming WrestleMania. And McCool certainly doesn't like the idea. But she is going to support her husband, regardless.

What follows is a visual diary documenting Undertaker's journey from April 2017 to April 2018 as he works to prepare his body for another retirement fight. We better understand her relationship with Vince McMahon during an August meeting where they discuss the future of Undertaker. The normally emotionless McMahon is struggling against tears as he struggles to gather the words to describe what Undertaker means to him. As for Undertaker, how he feels about the WWE president and CEO is summed up quite succinctly.

"I can't think of anyone in my life more influential than my father than Vince," he says, noting that his son's middle name is Vincent, after his boss.

We see some behind-the-scenes footage of the two over the years both at work and in the game. It is clear that this link goes beyond the square circle and McMahon really cares about Calaway.

Finally, Undertaker tells McMahon that he plans to compete at WrestleMania 34 and undergoes a rigorous training regimen to prepare for what would be a one-sided squash match with John Cena.

Knowing how poor his outing with Reigns was, we were treated to a glorious montage of Undertaker who lost weight and got in shape with former WWE Superstar Primo Colón. Without the first episode, this would be just another show documenting a fighter in training. But this is different because it is evident that he is in better shape than a year ago.

Along the way, there are some intimate images of Calaway as a family man. He talks about his kids, how a perfect soccer shot drew him to McCool, and suffocates a bit when he discusses how long his wife has endured while debating retirement.

And then the game happens with Cena, an event that was not announced before WrestleMania. It's an energetic match lasting just under three minutes as fans of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome explode with glee as The Undertaker dominates an all-time greatest player in a dream matchup.

While the length may have been satisfying for fans, it wasn't enough for the man who was still looking for the perfect ending.

"Selfishly, I would have liked to be a little further," he says.

You can tell there is a part of him that is disappointed that he couldn't give more to the fans. The tone is very different at the end of episode one, but the result is still the same. It is not over yet.

"If I had to (retire) I could. It's just a matter of if I want to, "he says. And then we take pictures of Undertaker and McCool where he says the words he knows he probably doesn't want to hear but surely expected.

"I feel like I have another game on me."

He is still searching for the perfect swan song.